Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan finally gets an A certificate ahead of release

New Delhi:

Thalapathy Vijay's much-awaited film Jana Nayagan has finally received its censor certificate ahead of its theatrical release. The action drama has been awarded an A (Adults Only) certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on Thursday, July 9, 2026.

The makers are yet to officially announce the film's release date. However, recent hints from the Canadian distributor's X post and a listing on District by Zomato have sparked speculation that Jana Nayagan could hit theatres on July 24, 2026.

Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan gets an A certificate

Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay's film Jana Nayagan has finally received an A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) after nearly seven months of delay. The certification details are now available on the CBFC's official website. The certificate revealed that the film has a runtime of 183.11 minutes (approximately 3 hours and 3 minutes). Take a look below:

(Image Source : CBFC'S OFFICIAL WEBSITE)Screengrab taken from the official website of CBFC.

More about Jana Nayagan's certification delay

Thalapathy Vijay's film was originally slated to hit theatres on January 9, 2026, ahead of the Pongal festival and just months before Vijay's first electoral contest. The film was submitted to the CBFC on December 18, 2025, but its certification was delayed for several months instead of being cleared within the usual timeline.

For the unversed, the examining committee initially suggested a few modifications, which the makers made before resubmitting the film. The team was informed that the film was suitable for a U/A certificate. However, the process took a turn after a member of the examining committee raised concerns that certain scenes could hurt public sentiments. Following the complaint, the certification process was put on hold, and the makers were advised to send the film to the revising committee.

Jana Nayagan also marks Thalapathy Vijay's final film before he enters politics. Apart from Vijay, Jana Nayagan also stars Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju and Gautham Vasudev in key roles. It is directed by H Vinoth and produced by Venkat K Narayana under KVN Productions.

Also Read: Is Thalapathy Vijay's film Jana Nayagan releasing on July 24? Canada distributor's X post sparks buzz