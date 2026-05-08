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Jio postpaid plan with free Netflix, Hotstar and Prime Video, under Rs 750

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
Published: ,Updated:

Reliance Jio is offering a premium postpaid plan priced at Rs 749 that bundles subscriptions to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and JioHotstar along with 100GB monthly data and unlimited calling benefits.

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New Delhi:

Reliance Jio, one of the leading telecom service providers, has a postpaid plan that makes you enjoy the popular OTT plans for free (without paying any extra money). Priced at Rs 749, this postpaid plan is built for those who do not want to pick between solid connectivity and endless streaming. It is one of the most packed options in Jio’s lineup – netting you Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and JioHotstar all bundled with your mobile service. That alone makes it tough to beat if you spend a lot of time glued to your screen.

Jio focuses on Premium Postpaid users

The plan gives you unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS a day, and 100GB of high-speed data each month. If you’re using an eligible device, you get unlimited 5G data too. 

Also, in case you need the whole family aboard, then you could add up to three extra SIM cards to the same postpaid account, which simplifies things if you want to keep everyone under one plan. Each extra SIM costs Rs 150 per month.

Benefits of Jio’s Rs 749 postpaid plan

  • Unlimited voice calling
  • 100 SMS per day
  • 100GB high-speed monthly data
  • Unlimited 5G data for eligible users
  • Netflix Basic subscription
  • Amazon Prime Lite subscription
  • JioHotstar subscription

Also, in case you exhausts your 100GB of data within a month, then Jio charges Rs 10 per GB after that. So heavy users should keep an eye on their consumption.

OTT benefits 

With the bundled Netflix Basic, Amazon Prime Lite, and JioHotstar, you don’t have to pay for these memberships separately. That means full access to all the movies, shows, live sports, and web series across these platforms.

The Rs 749 price tag does not include GST, so you will have to pay extra for that when taxes roll in each month.

Jio will be pitching this plan to premium users. If you are just looking for a basic, budget-friendly mobile service, this probably isn’t it. But if you stream a lot and want your whole household on one bill, the combination of data and OTT perks can add up to real value.

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