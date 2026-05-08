Sony Xperia 1 VIII officially launching on may 13: Specifications leaked online

New Delhi:

Sony is gearing up to unveil a new Xperia phone on May 13, but only in the Japanese market. As per the reports, a teaser surfaced across their official social channels and YouTube, which made the rumour clear about the device which will be a part of the Xperia 1 series. The promo line, “Next ONE is coming,” practically stated Xperia 1 VIII, which is said to be the successor to last year’s Xperia 1 VII flagship. So, in case you want to watch the live event, here is everything you need to know.

How to watch the launch event from India?

You will be able to follow the live event on May 13, at 7:30 PM IST (which is 11 AM local time in Japan).

Xperia dedicated page

There is a dedicated page for the new Xperia, and the teaser photos show off a vertically stacked triple rear camera in an inverted “L” shape. If that design looks familiar, it is because it will match up with those leaked Xperia 1 VIII renders that have been floating around online. Once again, Sony has been making it clear that the cameras of the upcoming device will be the highlight, with photography features as the prime highlight. It is reported that the camera will be equivalent to that which we witness in the top-tier smartphones.

Display details

Details started leaking early, as usual, and someone spotted the Xperia 1 VIII on Amazon Germany. Here’s what you can expect: a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ OLED display running at 120Hz, three rear cameras with a main 24mm lens, plus ultrawide and telephoto options. The phone is set to stick with Sony’s tall display style and camera-focused approach. No big surprises on the design front—just the premium look Sony fans know.

Price and colour details

As for colours, the leak points to Garnet Red, Graphite Black, and Lolite Silver.

If you are shopping in Europe, brace yourself as the price lands at €1,868.99 (which is around Rs 2,08,000). Over in the UK, it’s likely to be £1,728 (which is around Rs 2,22,000). Do not panic just yet, because these prices might include Sony’s high-end WH1000XM6 wireless headphones in the bundle, which helps explain the sticker shock.

Sony has not yet locked in the official name or the final features by the time of writing, but as the event is coming near, more details are expected to surface soon.

The Xperia 1 VIII is squarely aimed at folks who want a high-end phone with powerful cameras, a media-friendly display, and that classic Xperia style.