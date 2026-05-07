Amazon Great Summer Sale begins for Prime users: Smartphones, TVs, ACs and laptops get massive discounts

New Delhi:

Amazon’s Great Summer Sale 2026 just rolled out early for Prime members in India, and the deals are pretty hard to miss. If you are a Prime subscriber, you can dive in right now, and everyone else gets access starting May 8. There are sweeping discounts across smartphones, TVs, laptops, home appliances and all sorts of audio gear. This is Amazon’s first big sale of the year, so they are really pushing price drops, combo deals, cashback offers, and a whole bunch of bank discounts.

Prime members get early access and extra benefits

Prime members always get a bit more, and this sale is no different. Besides shopping a full day before anyone else, they’re getting extra perks, like up to 15 per cent off select products. On top of the lower prices, here’s some of what’s on the table: a 10 per cent instant discount with HDFC Bank credit cards, no-cost EMIs from just Rs 9 a day, unlimited 5 per cent cashback if you use the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank card, and extra exchange bonuses or coupons on specific devices worth up to Rs 2,500. If you are eyeing something expensive, whether it’s a phone or a refrigerator, then these deals will go a long way.

Big discounts on smartphones

The smartphone section is loaded with offers from names like Samsung, Apple, Redmi, OnePlus, iQOO, and Realme. You will find Samsung phones starting at Rs 13,999 and Redmi handsets from Rs 11,999, plus discounts that hit Rs 30,000 on premium Samsung models. Extra exchange and bank offers show up on the top-tier phones too. There are also some newly released 5G phones dropping in price just for the event.

TVs, laptops and audio products become cheaper during sale

Electronics get a solid price chop as well. Laptops are going for up to 60 per cent off, and if audio is your thing, headphones and speakers see their prices slashed by as much as 70 per cent. Smart TVs kick off at Rs 6,999, and Samsung’s lineup is getting 40 per cent discounts. Whether you just want to upgrade your basic setup or go for something premium, there’s a deal in there somewhere.

Heavy discounts on home appliances

Big appliances are not left out, either. Inverter split ACs are seeing discounts of up to 55 per cent, refrigerators are dropping as much as Rs 49,000 in price, and a high-end Haier fridge that used to be Rs 1,09,390 is going for Rs 60,990 during the sale. With summer coming, it is perfect timing for anyone shopping for large appliances.

Flipkart sale to start soon

It’s not just Amazon shaking things up, though Flipkart’s big sale starts May 9. You can expect both platforms to fight for your attention with extra discounts, bundles, and head-to-head deals across categories. If you like a little competition, these next few days are going to be a buyer’s playground.