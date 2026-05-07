Samsung One UI 8.5 update rolls out to Galaxy S25, S24, Fold and Flip phones with new Galaxy AI features

New Delhi:

Samsung has started to roll out the stable One UI 8.5 update to a bunch of Galaxy phones and tablets now. They kicked things off with the Galaxy S26 family, but it’s not just the latest hardware anymore—older premium Galaxy devices are jumping in too. This update isn’t just a skin-deep refresh. Samsung’s packed in new AI-powered tools, a refreshed interface, camera boosts, and tougher security.

Right now, users in South Korea are getting first dibs. But you know how these things go—they'll land in other countries bit by bit over the next few weeks.

Devices receiving One UI 8.5 update

Samsung said that One UI 8.5 is live for several heavy hitters:

Galaxy S25 series

Galaxy S25 FE

Galaxy S24 series

Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7

Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6

Galaxy Tab S11 and S10 series

The stable update follows a pretty long beta cycle, especially for the S25 lineup. Some reports say Samsung pushed out around 10 beta updates before sealing the deal.

New Galaxy AI features added

Galaxy AI is not just for the S26 anymore. One UI 8.5 spreads these smart features to more users. The main goal is to make your smartphone more helpful, whether you will be working, creating or just going through your daily routine.

Key AI Features Include:

Here are the standout upgrades:

Agentic AI for smoother, smarter device interactions

Creative Studio for AI-assisted content creation

Upgraded Audio Eraser

AI-powered image editing, complete with text prompts

Continuous image generation with AI

Photo Assist—move objects between photos with a tap

Smarter Bixby, including better call screening

Interpreter mode with automatic language detection

AI’s now even more tightly woven into Samsung’s apps and the system overall, so you’ll notice things just working together more smoothly.

Camera and Video Upgrades

For folks who shoot a lot of photos or videos, One UI 8.5 piles on the extras:

Real-time LUT previews for Log video shooting

Front and rear dual video recording

Improved motion photo detection

Better scanner tools for documents

Automatic cleanup for things like bent corners or fingers in your scans

Everyday shots and pro content both get a boost here.

Refreshed interface and better personalisation

One UI 8.5 is not just about features. Samsung’s given the interface a facelift—think updated blur effects, floating panels, and slicker animations. There’s more you can tweak now, too:

Custom lock screen clock styles

Downloadable wallpapers and new weather-based effects

“Now Brief” lock screen suggestions

Better multitasking and window controls in DeX mode

Partial screen recording and improved reminders

Health, privacy and seamless sharing

The update brings a strong focus on privacy and wellness. Here’s what stands out:

Samsung Health now gives more thorough weekly reports and better workout sharing

Meditation controls that work with the Galaxy Watch

Redesigned tracking for battery use

New theft protection features

Extra Knox Matrix security

Quick Share even works with Apple devices now

Auto Hotspot gets expanded family controls

And, on top of that, accessibility settings and Bluetooth hearing aid support are better than ever.

Overall, One UI 8.5 feels packed. Samsung wants your phone to feel newer and smarter, no matter if you’re on the latest S26 or using last year’s flagship. Keep an eye out for that update notification.