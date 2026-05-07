Oppo Reno 16 Pro may launch soon in India after China debut, BIS listing reveals

New Delhi:

Oppo’s Reno 16 Pro seems set to make its way to India pretty soon. It’s scheduled for a launch in China this month, and just before that, the phone popped up on the BIS certification site. So yeah, the India release feels close and not far behind the Chinese debut. The phone’s also shown up in Indonesia’s TKDN database, so Oppo’s gearing up for a wider rollout beyond just a couple of markets.

BIS and Global Certifications Spotted

You will find the Reno 16 Pro listed with model number CPH2863 on both BIS and TKDN—as well as other certification platforms like TDRA, EEC, and TÜV Rheinland. Sure, none of these listings spills the full feature sheet, but they make one thing clear: the smartphone supports all the usual networks (2G, 3G, 4G, 5G). Oppo is not holding back on connectivity.

Expected display and performance

Leaks point to a big 6.78-inch LTPO display, sporting 1.5K resolution. Expect slick visuals and solid efficiency with that panel. Under the hood, it’s likely to pack MediaTek’s new Dimensity 9500s chipset and offer up to 16GB of RAM and a whopping 1TB of internal storage. That’s flagship territory, no question.

200MP camera could be the biggest highlight

The real star of this device could be the camera, with its 200-megapixel main sensor. If that is legit, it will sit right at the top when it comes to smartphone camera resolution. Full camera specs haven’t dropped yet, but it’s pretty clear Oppo’s aiming to impress anyone serious about mobile photography and AI imaging tricks.

Massive battery and fast charging

As for battery life, the rumours state that the device will be backed by a giant 7,000mAh battery. Add in 80W wired fast charging plus wireless charging support, and heavy users won’t need to sweat about running dry or waiting long to juice up.

In China, reservations for the Reno 16 series are already open. And by the looks of it, the global models—including India—should keep most of those headline features. More details about pricing and launch dates will land soon, so stay tuned if you’re eyeing a premium upgrade.