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Ram Temple Theft Case LIVE Updates: Trust's chairperson Nritya Gopal Das arrives; meeting begins shortly

Edited By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Updated:

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust chairperson Nritya Gopal Das has said he is "deeply pained" over the alleged theft at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, while hoping for the guilty to be brought to justice and expressing hopes into the investigating that is being carried out by the SIT.

File photo of Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.
File photo of Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. Image Source : PTI
Ayodhya:

The crucial meeting of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will begin shortly amid allegations of embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. The meeting has been called to discuss the future of trust's general secretary Champat Rai and trustee Dr Anil Mishra, who resigned from his position taking moral responsibility of the alleged theft. 

Discussions will also be held over interim report submitted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) during the meeting, which will be held at the guest house inside the Ram Temple's premises due media presence and privacy concerns.

Trust's chairperson Nritya Gopal Das, who was recently discharged from the hospital, will also participate in the meeting. It is worth mentioning here that Das had earlier said he was "deeply pained" over the alleged theft, while hoping for the guilty to be brought to justice and expressing hopes into the investigating that is being carried out by the SIT.

Live updates :Ram Temple Donation Theft Case

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  • 3:28 PM (IST)Jul 06, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Trust's chairperson Nritya Gopal Das arrives

    Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust chairperson Nritya Gopal Das has arrived for the meeting to hold discussions over alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. 

     

  • 3:26 PM (IST)Jul 06, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Ayodhya DM arrives for key meeting

    Ayodhya District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi, who is also a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, has arrived at the Ram Temple for the crucial meeting over the allegations of embezzlement of donations.

  • 3:25 PM (IST)Jul 06, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Mahant Dinendra Das Maharaj arrives for key meeting

    Mahant Dinendra Das Maharaj, who is a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, has arrived at the Ram Temple for the crucial meeting, called to hold discussions over the alleged theft at the Ayodhya temple.

  • 3:24 PM (IST)Jul 06, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Discussions likely on SIT probe

    During the meeting, which will be held at the guest house inside the Ram Temple's premises in Ayodhya, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust members will also hold discussions over interim report submitted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT). The SIT was constituted by the Yogi Adityanath government to probe the matter.

  • 3:22 PM (IST)Jul 06, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Trust's crucial meeting to begin shortly

    The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust's crucial meeting will begin shortly, days after the theft case at the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya surfaced. The trust will hold discussion over the theft case and Champat Rai's resignation as general secretary, taking moral responsibility of the incident. 

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