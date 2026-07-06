Ram Temple Theft Case LIVE Updates: Trust's chairperson Nritya Gopal Das arrives; meeting begins shortly

Ayodhya:

The crucial meeting of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will begin shortly amid allegations of embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. The meeting has been called to discuss the future of trust's general secretary Champat Rai and trustee Dr Anil Mishra, who resigned from his position taking moral responsibility of the alleged theft.

Discussions will also be held over interim report submitted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) during the meeting, which will be held at the guest house inside the Ram Temple's premises due media presence and privacy concerns.

Trust's chairperson Nritya Gopal Das, who was recently discharged from the hospital, will also participate in the meeting. It is worth mentioning here that Das had earlier said he was "deeply pained" over the alleged theft, while hoping for the guilty to be brought to justice and expressing hopes into the investigating that is being carried out by the SIT.