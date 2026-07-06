FIFA reverses USA striker Folarin Balogun's red card suspension after Donald Trump's intervention

New Delhi:

FIFA has reversed the red card suspension of USA striker Folarin Balogun after US President Donald Trump's intervention, news agency AP reported. The move will allow Balogun to play in the USMNT's round of 16 clash against Belgium on Tuesday, July 7 (IST).

The global governing body confirmed on Sunday that the suspension had been lifted for the round of 16 match, a move that made Trump praise the global body and brought outrage from Belgium's team. "Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice!" Trump said in a statement on social media. Balogun was shown a red card for his offence during the round of 32 clash against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday.

RBFA feels "astonished" by the move

Meanwhile, the Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) said it was "astonished" by the move and Belgium coach Rudi Garcia mocked FIFA's action. "I didn't know that in the offices of FIFA the fifth of July was the first of April in Europe," Garcia said through a translator in an April Fools' Day comparison. "The Belgian federation does not defend itself, it does not protect the national team. She defends football in general, she defends her integrity, her ethics. I think it's the first time in the history of the World Cup that there is this kind of decision."

Garcia didn't speak when asked about a possible appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport or whether he thought Trump impacted FIFA's action. "In order to safeguard the legitimate rights of all participating teams and to protect the fundamental principles of fair play in our sport, both at this FIFA World Cup and at future editions of the tournament, the RBFA is investigating all potential options," the Belgian federation said in a statement.

FIFA defends its move

Meanwhile, FIFA defended its move to reverse the red card suspension, citing Article 27 for the same. "In line with Article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, the implementation ​of the match suspension ⁠is suspended for a probationary period of one year," FIFA said ‌in a statement. Recently, Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo was cleared to play the World Cup opener after his three-match ban for receiving a direct red card during Portugal's final World Cup qualifier was deferred.

ALSO READ | England midfielder stretchered off after getting hurt during World Cup celebrations of Mexico win