Mumbai rains LIVE: IMD issues orange alert; schools, colleges to remain closed in Mumbai, Thane, Pune

Mumbai:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall at several places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated locations, along with gusty winds of 60-70 kmph over the next 24 hours. In view of the worsening weather, authorities have ordered all government, private, and municipal schools and colleges in Mumbai to remain closed on Monday. Similar advisories have been issued in Thane and Palghar, while Pune district has declared a holiday for all schools after the IMD sounded a red alert for heavy to extremely heavy rain.

Meanwhile, train services on the crucial Mumbai-Pune rail corridor came to a standstill early on Monday after heavy rainfall triggered multiple landslides in the Karjat-Lonavala Bhor Ghat section, disrupting one of the busiest railway routes in Maharashtra. The incident affected all three railway lines in the ghat section, forcing Central Railway to cancel, divert, regulate and reschedule several passenger and long-distance trains.

The intense, heavy rainfall on Sunday triggered multiple incidents across the city. In Mankhurd, a portion of a chawl collapsed, leaving six people dead and one injured. Heavy rain also disrupted operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, where flight services were suspended for nearly an hour, while a treefall incident claimed another life.

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