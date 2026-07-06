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Mumbai rains LIVE: IMD issues orange alert; schools, colleges to remain closed in Mumbai, Thane, Pune

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Updated:

Mumbai rains LIVE: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continuous spells of rain over the next 24 hours, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at some places, extremely heavy rainfall at isolated locations and gusty winds of 60-70 kmph.

Vehicles and people wade through a waterlogged road following heavy rainfall at Andheri, in Mumbai.
Vehicles and people wade through a waterlogged road following heavy rainfall at Andheri, in Mumbai. Image Source : ANI
Mumbai:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall at several places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated locations, along with gusty winds of 60-70 kmph over the next 24 hours. In view of the worsening weather, authorities have ordered all government, private, and municipal schools and colleges in Mumbai to remain closed on Monday. Similar advisories have been issued in Thane and Palghar, while Pune district has declared a holiday for all schools after the IMD sounded a red alert for heavy to extremely heavy rain.

Meanwhile, train services on the crucial Mumbai-Pune rail corridor came to a standstill early on Monday after heavy rainfall triggered multiple landslides in the Karjat-Lonavala Bhor Ghat section, disrupting one of the busiest railway routes in Maharashtra. The incident affected all three railway lines in the ghat section, forcing Central Railway to cancel, divert, regulate and reschedule several passenger and long-distance trains.

The intense, heavy rainfall on Sunday triggered multiple incidents across the city. In Mankhurd, a portion of a chawl collapsed, leaving six people dead and one injured. Heavy rain also disrupted operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, where flight services were suspended for nearly an hour, while a treefall incident claimed another life.

Follow the thread for all the latest updates.

Live updates :Mumbai rains

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  • 7:50 AM (IST)Jul 06, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Visuals from Mumbai–Pune Expressway

    A major landslide occurred on the Missing Link section of the Mumbai–Pune Expressway near the Khandala Exit. Consequently, the Mumbai-bound lane has been completely closed. According to preliminary information, no casualties have been reported. Efforts are underway to open the route.

     

  • 7:49 AM (IST)Jul 06, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Persistent downpours trigger severe waterlogging

    Persistent downpours trigger severe waterlogging at the Paud Road area in Pune.

  • 7:40 AM (IST)Jul 06, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    List of trains cancelled after Landslide

    The list of cancelled trains is as follows:

    1. CSMT – Pune Indrayani Express (22105)
    2. Pune Jn – Solapur Intercity Express (12169)
    3. Solapur – Pune Jn Intercity Express (12170)
    4. CSMT – Pune Indrayani Express (22106)
    5. Pune – CSMT Intercity Express (12127)
    6. Pune – CSMT Intercity Express (12128)
    7. Pune – CSMT Deccan Express (11007)
    8. CSMT – Pune Deccan Express (11008)
    9. Pune – CSMT Deccan Queen (12124)
    10. CSMT – Pune Deccan Queen (12123)
    11. Pune – CSMT Pragati Express (12126)
    12. CSMT – Pune Pragati Express (12125)
    13. Pune – CSMT Sinhagad Express (11010)
    14. CSMT – Pune Sinhagad Express (11009)
    15. CSMT – Dhule Express (11015)
    16. Dhule – CSMT Express (11012)

  • 7:35 AM (IST)Jul 06, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Ashwini Vaishnaw reviews Mumbai-Pune rail disruption amid landslides

    Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday reviewed the situation following heavy landslides and falling boulders on railway tracks in the Mumbai-Pune ghat section, which have disrupted train services. He said restoration teams are fully prepared to clear the affected stretch despite forecasts of continued heavy rainfall. Vaishnaw added that officers from both the Western Railway and Central Railway have been instructed to work in close coordination to expedite restoration and resume train operations at the earliest.

     

  • 7:27 AM (IST)Jul 06, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Local trains running normally

    The local trains on all 4 corridors of Central Railway are running normally at 7.00 am. On Main Line 6-8 minutes behind the schedule and on Harbour Line 4 minutes behind the schedule. Transharbour and Uran Belapur are ruuning as per the schedule.

  • 7:26 AM (IST)Jul 06, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Central Railway issues helpline number

    Helplines have been established at major stations for real-time updates and information dissemination. Passengers are requested to use them for real-time updates.

    1. CSMT - 022-22694040
    2. Thane - 9321336747
    3. Lonavala - 8356854238
    4. Dadar - 9136452387
    5. Panvel - 9004410777
    6. LTT - 9321336835
    7. Kalyan - 8356848078
    8. Pune - 9096815434
    9. Daund - 9730609455
    10. Chinchwad - 9970295751
    11. Talegaon - 8956935884
    12. Manmad - 7709173625
    13. Nashik - 9850852934
     

  • 7:25 AM (IST)Jul 06, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    List of trains cancelled/diverted

    According to the Central Railway, the following train services have been cancelled or diverted.

     

  • 7:24 AM (IST)Jul 06, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Road traffic on Pune to Mumbai carriageway diverted

    Road traffic on Pune to Mumbai carriageway of Khopoli-Kusgaon 'Missing Link' diverted after landslide near Tunnel 2 exit. MSRDC (Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation) Official in an X post said, "There is a landslide occurred near the tunnel 2 exit of Pune to Mumbai lane of Pune to Mumbai Connecting Link Road, amidst extremely heavy ongoing rainfall. For safety reasons, the traffic is diverted since 4 AM. We are constantly monitoring the situation in close coordination with the Highway Traffic Police."

  • 7:23 AM (IST)Jul 06, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Mumbai-Pune train services suspended

    Train services on the busy Mumbai-Pune route were suspended early Monday after heavy rains triggered landslides in the Karjat-Lonavala Bhor Ghat section. A landslide occurred near Thakurwadi in the ghat section. The Mumbai–Pune railway route has three tracks in the difficult Bhor Ghat section (Khandala Ghat): the Up line (towards Mumbai), Down line (towards Pune), and a Middle line.

     

  • 7:23 AM (IST)Jul 06, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Mumbai University postpones exams

    Mumbai University has postponed all examinations scheduled for Monday (July 6) after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Mumbai, citing heavy rainfall and the possibility of adverse weather conditions. The decision was taken as a precautionary measure to ensure student safety. 

  • 7:23 AM (IST)Jul 06, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Schools, colleges to remain shut in Mumbai, Pune and Thane

    The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced that all government, private and civic body-run schools and colleges in Mumbai will remain closed today after the IMD issued an 'orange alert' forecasting heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds. Government and private offices will function as usual, the release said, urging citizens to step out of their homes only if necessary. Similar advisories have been issued for educational institutes in Pune, Thane and Palghar districts, said officials.

  • 7:23 AM (IST)Jul 06, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    IMD issues orange alert

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange alert,' predicting "heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places." Besides heavy rainfall, the IMD has also forecast gusty winds in the metropolis. Mumbai and its surrounding areas have witnessed very heavy rains for the past few days, resulting in waterlogged streets and incidents of tree fall.

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