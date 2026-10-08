Massive fire breaks out at labour camp in Mumbai's Mulund, seven gas cylinders explode | Video

Mumbai:

A massive fire broke out at a ground-plus-one-storey labour camp at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Project Affected Persons (PAP) project in Tata Colony, Mulund East, Mumbai, on Thursday (October 8), triggering panic among many workers living there.

The labour camp in the Tata Colony area of Mulund East is housed in a ground-plus-one-storey structure within a project complex built for the rehabilitation of families displaced from Dharavi. The Shapoorji Pallonji Group is reportedly developing the project.

Following the outbreak, several workers fled the camp to safety, leading to chaos at the spot.

Fire triggered by gas cylinder blast

The fire is suspected to have been triggered by a gas cylinder explosion. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone East 3) Abhaysinha Deshmukh, seven gas cylinders have exploded so far. The exact cause of the fire is being investigated. "During the incident, seven gas cylinders exploded. All occupants of the premises were safely evacuated," Deshmukh said.

Around 15 fire tenders, ambulances, Navghar police personnel, and senior police officers reached the spot after being alerted. Fire brigade teams are working to douse the flames and bring the situation under control.

According to the DCP, all people present at the camp have been safely evacuated. No casualties or deaths have been reported so far. Police have also deployed necessary security arrangements at the spot.

Fire at Bank of India office in Pune

Earlier on September 29, a fire broke out at a Bank of India office located on the sixth floor of a building in Maharashtra's Pune. The building is located on Laxmi Road in the city. The incident triggered a quick response from the fire department, with seven fire tenders rushing to the spot to contain the blaze. According to the information, firefighters managed to bring the fire under control.

Earlier on September 6, a technical fault followed by a fire at a Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (MahaTransco) substation disrupted electricity supply across large parts of Pimpri-Chinchwad and several areas of Pune city. The incident also briefly affected power supply to Pune Metro, while lakhs of consumers faced outages.

The fire broke out at around 12:25 pm at the MahaTransco facility in Chinchwad after an explosion in a 22-kV current transformer and breaker unit. Firefighters brought the blaze under control, and officials said no casualties were reported.

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