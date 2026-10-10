Over 400 detained in Mumbai for protesting in support of CJP stir

Mumbai:

Over 400 people detained in Mumbai including Bollywood actor Imran Khan, nephew of actor Aamir Khan, members of activist Tushar Gandhi-led organisation and supporters of the CPI (M), for taking part in the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) demonstration against CEC Gyanesh Kumar at the August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai. In a separate action, several workers of the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) were detained while demonstrating near Hutatma Chowk in south Mumbai to back the CJP, they said.

Hundreds of people, including those belonging to Tushar Gandhi-led 'Hum Bharat Ke Log' organisation, and activists of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) assembled at the August Kranti Maidan in south Mumbai without permission and around 200 of them were detained for protesting, an official said, as reported by news agency PTI.

Bollywood actor Imran Khan, Tushar Gandhi detained

Just after his arrival at August Kranti Maidan to participate at CJP protest, Bollywood actor Imran Khan was detained at 5:20 PM today. Police detained Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, ahead of the protest scheduled for today at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan. He was taken to the DN Nagar Police Station. Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Aaditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut arrived at the police station in his support.

It is noteworthy that the Mumbai Police have made stringent security arrangements regarding the proposed agitation at August Kranti Maidan, and individuals arriving to join the protest are being detained. UBT Shiv Sena leaders have stated that they will remain at the police station until Tushar Gandhi is released.

Over 3000 protesters, four former CMs detained in Delhi

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has detained over 3,000 protesters, who were trying to reach Jantar Mantar for the proposed CJP stir against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The protesters were detained from several places, including near Regal Cinema, Minto Bridge and near Akashwani Bhawan. The police also detained several political persons - CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, YouTube Dhruv Rathee, four former chief minister from the opposition camp - former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Tripura CM Manik Sarkar and other leaders.

Police continued to detain activists after informing them that permission had not been granted for the proposed demonstration. The preventive action is aimed at ensuring that people with criminal backgrounds do not disrupt law and order during the proposed demonstration, police sources said.

Also Read:

Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh among AAP leaders detained amid police crackdown on CJP protest