Maharashtra water cut: Minimum 10% reduction in urban, rural local bodies from Oct 16 amid deficient monsoon

Mumbai:

The Maharashtra government will impose minimum 10 per cent water cut in all urban and rural local bodies from October 16 amid a deficient monsoon. The government has directed local bodies to undertake special drives to prevent water leakage and operate sewage treatment plants at full capacity. Treated wastewater will be used for activities such as gardening, construction and washing. Industries have been directed to reuse or recycle at least 30 per cent of the water used by them, according to the statement, as reported by news agency PTI.

State Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan said his department had undertaken detailed dam-wise and use-wise planning of available water stocks up to August 31, 2027 considering the impact of El Nino and the possibility of a drought-like situation.

According to the minister, "drinking water will be given the highest priority. All municipal corporations, municipalities and gram panchayats have been directed to implement a 10 per cent water cut from October 16." "A 10 per cent additional emergency buffer stock would be maintained in each dam. Water required for drinking purposes will be reserved up to August 31, 2027, after accounting for evaporation, silt and unauthorised extraction. Water will be released for irrigation only after meeting drinking water, livestock and fodder requirements," he said.

Govt announces relief measures for drought-affected areas

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis last month declared 265 of the 358 talukas in the state as drought-affected and announced relief measures, including restructuring of crop loans, concession in land revenue and deferment of recovery of agriculture-related loans. The state government also activated 'Trigger-1' under its manual for drought management 2016 (updated in 2020) and Drought Management Code to declare drought conditions and initiate relief. Trigger-1 is the first stage in the state's drought framework, activated by a rainfall deficit of more than 25 per cent combined with a prolonged dry spell of 21 days.

The chief minister also announced various measures to combat drought in the state and such measures include:

Exemption in land revenue

Restructuring of crop loans

Prohibition on recovery of loans related to agriculture

Discount on existing electricity bills of farm pumps

(The electricity bill for electric pumps with 7.5 horsepower capacity is already waived, now electric pumps with more capacity are also exempt)

Discount in exam fees of school/college students

More jobs will be started by relaxing the rules under the Employment Guarantee Scheme

Supply of drinking water where necessary

Electricity connection of farmers' farm pumps in deficient villages will not be cut off

Farmers/farm laborers dependent on grain cultivation

Animal fodder will be provided

Water saving works will be carried out on a large scale

Planning of drinking water and water for animals will continue as per previous order.

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Maharashtra CM Fadnavis declares drought in 265 talukas, announces measures to address crisis