Five people, including two children, injured in fire caused by gas leak on IIT Bombay campus

Mumbai:

At least five people, including two children, were on Thursday injured in fire caused by gas leak in hostel on the IIT Bombay campus. All the injured were taken to hospital for treatment. Four injured were referred to Kasturba Hospital while one is undergoing treatment at Rajawadi Hospital. All are said to be in stable condition.

Injured people undergoing treatment in various hospitals

The injured children, identified as Ansh Ahirwar, 12, and Tahzeeb Alam, 9, were referred to Kasturba Hospital. Ishwar Singh, 37, is undergoing treatment at Rajawadi Hospital. Shiv Kumar Singh, 34, and Anil Kumar Yadav, 23, were also rushed to Kasturba Hospital. The incident was reported at about 10:24 pm. Police and BMC ward staff were present on the spot.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in a statement said that the fire broke out in hostel number 6 on the IIT campus in Powai at 10.24 pm. Police personnel and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation staffers were mobilised following the incident.

Fire breaks out at labour camp in Mumbai

Earlier in the day, another fire broke out at a ground-plus-one-storey labour camp at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Project Affected Persons (PAP) project in Tata Colony, Mulund East, Mumbai, triggering panic among many workers living there.

The labour camp in the Tata Colony area of Mulund East is housed in a ground-plus-one-storey structure within a project complex built for the rehabilitation of families displaced from Dharavi. The Shapoorji Pallonji Group is reportedly developing the project. Following the outbreak, several workers fled the camp to safety, leading to chaos at the spot.

Fire triggered by gas cylinder blast

Notably, the fire was suspected to have been triggered by a gas cylinder explosion. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone East 3) Abhaysinha Deshmukh, seven gas cylinders have exploded so far. The exact cause of the fire is being investigated. "During the incident, seven gas cylinders exploded. All occupants of the premises were safely evacuated," Deshmukh said.

Around 15 fire tenders, ambulances, Navghar police personnel, and senior police officers reached the spot after being alerted. Fire brigade teams are working to douse the flames and bring the situation under control. According to the DCP, all people present at the camp have been safely evacuated. No casualties or deaths have been reported so far. Police have also deployed necessary security arrangements at the spot.

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