OnePlus launches Nord CE 6 and Nord CE 6 Lite at a starting price of Rs 20999

New Delhi:

OnePlus just rolled out the Nord CE 6 and Nord CE 6 Lite in India, giving buyers more budget-friendly options with 5G support. These phones are all about battery life, smooth displays, and durability, and they hit the shelves not long after the Nord 6 showed up. Pricing starts at Rs 29,999 for the Nord CE 6 and Rs 20,999 for the Nord CE 6 Lite. You can pick them up on Amazon, the OnePlus India site, or walk into a retail store.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Price and Availability

So, let's break it down. The Nord CE 6 comes in two versions:

8GB RAM + 128GB storage for Rs 29,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage at Rs 32,999

You get to choose from Fresh Blue, Lunar Pearl, or Pitch Black.

Sales will start from May 8, and OnePlus offers an instant discount of up to Rs 2,000.

For the CE 6 Lite, you have three options:

6GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 20,999

8GB RAM + 128GB storage for Rs 22,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage priced at Rs 25,999

Mark your calendar, as the sales will start from May 12 onwards.

Features of OnePlus Nord CE 6

The Nord CE 6 comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display (1.5K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 3600 nits peak brightness), protected by Crystal Guard Glass and MIL-STD-810H certification for added toughness. It runs on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chip, with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage, all powered by Android 16’s OxygenOS 16. The phone is backed by an 8000mAh battery with 80W fast charging. Protected with IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for water and dust damage. For photography, the device will feature a dual setup: 50MP main and a 2MP secondary shooter in the back, plus a 32MP selfie shooter up front.

Features of OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite

The Nord CE 6 Lite keeps things affordable but does not like to compromise with specifications. It features a 6.72-inch LCD that comes with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor and offers up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. You can stretch storage up to 2TB with a microSD card. The device is backed by a 7000mAh battery and 45W fast charging.

Like its sibling, it is tough—military-grade MIL-STD-810 protection and an IP64 rating. For photography, the device comes with a 50MP main and 2MP backup on the rear panel, plus an 8MP selfie camera.

Honestly, the Nord CE 6 series feels made for people who don’t want to stress about battery life or break the bank for good 5G connectivity. Big batteries, slick displays, Android 16, and plenty of durability, as they are both pretty solid picks for anyone shopping for a mid-range or entry-level phone.