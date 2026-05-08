Best AC temperature to save electricity bill: Experts recommend this setting for summers

New Delhi:

Once Indian summers set in, it feels like the air conditioner never takes a break, and the electricity bills are really shooting up; then this article could be of some help. A lot of people think that cranking the AC down to 16 degrees Celsius or 18 degrees Celsius will cool the room faster. Although it sounds logical, it does not actually work that way.

Energy experts and government agencies suggest keeping your AC somewhere between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius. At this temperature, you get good, steady comfort without gouging your bank account every month. The compressor doesn’t have to work overtime, so you use a lot less power.

Why does 24 degrees Celsius really work best for your home AC?

Most modern air conditioners are built to run efficiently at moderate temperatures and not at ultra-low settings. Drop the temperature to the lowest number if you want to, and here’s what actually happens:

The compressor keeps running flat out, pressurising the machine.

Electricity consumption shoots up.

Rooms will get so cold that it will become uncomfortable.

And the AC takes longer to balance the temperature you actually want.

At 24 degree celsius, your AC cycles properly—you keep the room cool but do not waste extra power. Even increasing the temperature by one degree can cut electricity use by almost 6 per cent. That small change adds up.

(Image Source : PIXABAY)AC

How do cooling and energy use go together?

Here’s the short version:

Air conditioners pull heat out of the air.

The lower you set your thermostat, the harder your AC’s compressor has to work.

If you remember your high school science, it’s all about heat transfer.

The bigger the difference between the room and the set temperature, the more energy the AC needs to keep up.

So blasting the AC at 16 degree celsius just burns electricity for next to no added benefit.

(Image Source : PIXABAY)AC

Is setting the AC at 16 degree celsius actually bad?

For India’s weather, you will rarely need to set your AC to the minimum. When you keep the setting too low, here is what you are really getting:

Heavier electricity bills.

The compressor burns out faster.

Dry throat and dry skin, which may feel uncomfortable.

Uneven cooling around the room.

Even more humidity problems inside.

And honestly, your AC does not cool the room any faster at 16°C compared to 24°C. It just keeps running longer before shutting off.

(Image Source : PIXABAY)AC

Use Eco, AI, and Sleep modes for bigger savings

New inverter ACs come loaded with smart features—Eco Mode, AI Cooling, Sleep Mode, Energy Saver Mode. Use them. Eco and Energy Saver cut extra power. Sleep Mode is great for nights since the AC gently raises the set temperature while you sleep, trimming energy use without waking you up sweaty.

Keep those filters clean

A dirty filter means the AC has to struggle, which means it eats more power. Make it a habit: Clean filters every 2–3 weeks when the heat is on, and schedule regular service. Also, make sure the outdoor unit has proper airflow. Your AC will work better, and your electricity bills will thank you.

A few more tricks to lower that bill

Use ceiling fans along with the AC to spread cool air around—this lets you set your AC a degree or two higher.

Keep windows and doors closed when the AC’s running.

Block direct sunlight with curtains or blinds.

Go for inverter ACs if you can—they change compressor speed as needed and use way less power.

Lastly, do not forget to use your AC’s smart features, keep it clean, and pick up a few energy-saving habits. Your wallet and your AC will last a lot longer than you expect, if you use it smartly.