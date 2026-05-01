5 Star AC vs Inverter AC: Which air conditioner saves more electricity in India?

New Delhi:

The heat across India is getting insane and not getting any kinder to the North Indians. For a lot of families, an air conditioner is no longer a luxury. ACs have become more like a necessity, as it delivers better cooling for the households. But there is always that one question when it’s time to buy: which AC should you be going for (either a 5 Star AC or an Inverter AC?)

Although both of these ACs are marketed as energy savers. But when you scratch below the surface, the right pick really depends on how you use your AC, the size of your rooms, and, of course, your budget.

So, first, let’s understand a 5-Star AC: Details

It is an air conditioner with the top energy efficiency rating given by BEE (Bureau of Energy Efficiency). The simple rule is that the more stars it has, the less power it will use. It’s kind to your wallet in the long run.

5-Star AC: Details

You will use less power.

It cuts down your bills year over year.

Perfect if you plan to use it throughout the summer.

Resale value’s better too.

One thing to note is that not all 5 Star ACs come with inverter technology.

Inverter AC: What kind of ACs are these?

The compressor inside can change its speed based on how hot the room is, instead of just switching on and off repeatedly. That means:

No massive jumps in power use

More steady cooling (no getting blasted with ice, then left sweating)

Quieter, too

Better over long hours

If you are running your AC all day (or night), this tech really shines.

What saves more electricity? Let us get into it.

If you compare two inverter ACs (a 5 Star versus a 3 Star), the 5 Star always sips less power.

If you pit a 5 Star non-inverter against a 3 Star inverter, and you run it for 6 to 10 hours daily, the inverter might actually edge ahead, simply because it's smarter about managing power.

Which is the absolute best AC for savings?

Go for a 5-Star Inverter AC. That is where you really see the difference in your bills.

Who should pick what?

Go for a 5 Star AC if you use the AC often, want the lowest yearly bills, and do not plan on swapping it soon.

Pick an Inverter AC if your AC is running for hours at a stretch, you value peace, and you want the room to be comfortable, not swinging between freezing and hot.

If you can stretch your budget, choose the 5 Star Inverter AC. You really get the best blend of savings and comfort.

Let’s not ignore the cost!

Sure, these models cost more at the start. But over a few years, the amount you save on power makes up for that extra spend.

Overall, for most Indian families, a 5-Star Inverter AC is the sweet spot. If you are pinched for cash, at least aim for a 3-Star Inverter AC instead of picking a much lower-rated standard one. And do not forget that you must always double-check the latest BEE label before you take one home.