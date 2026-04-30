Jio recharge plans under Rs 200: 6 Affordable packs with data, JioHotstar and 30-day validity

New Delhi:

Jio has rolled out six prepaid recharge plans under Rs 200, each packing a surprising punch for the price. If you are looking for cheap ways to snag extra data, enjoy JioHotstar, and stretch your recharge for up to 30 days, these packs make sense.

Jio has listed them as Cricket Data Packs. So, if you want to catch live cricket, binge a few movies, or just stream a web series or two without splurging, then you are in the right place. But here is the key detail:

These are add-ons. You need an active Jio base plan for calls, SMS, and regular daily use.

Here is the rundown:

Jio Rs 195 Plan:

For Rs 195, you will get:

15GB high-speed data

a 90-day JioHotstar subscription

Rs 6.50 talktime

All valid for 30 days

It’s made for folks who stream a lot, especially cricket and OTT content.

Jio Rs 149 plan

A good balance for regular users who don’t need to go all out, with Rs 149, customers will get:

10GB data

90-day JioHotstar subscription

Rs 4.97 talktime over 30 days

Great for steady OTT viewers.

Jio Rs 139 Plan

Short on time but need a ton of data then this plan is for you. It offers 12GB for seven days, with Rs 19.86 talktime. Ideal for a heavy usage week.

Jio Rs 100 Plan

This one’s all about affordable entertainment. At Rs 100, you will get 6GB data, a 30-day JioHotstar subscription, and Rs 3.33 talktime, valid for 30 days. Good for more casual streaming.

Jio Rs 79 Plan

If you need a basic plan then with Rs 79 recharge, you will get 3GB data, a 30-day JioHotstar subscription, and Rs 2.63 talktime over 30 days. Perfect for light users.

Jio Rs 49 Plan

This is your emergency pack. Rs 49 gives you a one-day blast of 25GB data. Whether you need to download something huge, stream a big game, or set up a quick hotspot, this one works.

So, how do you choose?

For the full package, just pick the Rs 195 pack.

Looking for value? Go with Rs 149.

The Rs 139 is perfect for a heavy usage week.

Want the cheapest way to get OTT? Rs 79 has you covered.

Need data just for a day? Rs 49 is your best bet.

Lastly, you must remember that you will be in need of a Jio base recharge plan to use these plans along- as these are not the standalone packs for calls or SMS.