iQOO Neo 10 gets new colours in India, launch price revised ahead of sale

New Delhi:

iQOO just gave the Neo 10 a makeover in India, rolling out in two new colours (Alpine White and Asphalt Black). These fresh finishes are not the only update, though. The company also tweaked the launch prices. You will find the updated Neo 10 variants on Amazon and iQOO’s official store starting May 5.

Racing-inspired colours

The vibe here is still very much about gaming and high performance. Alpine White goes for a clean, metallic look, definitely aimed at folks who want something sharp and premium. Asphalt Black, on the other hand, is all about a dark, bold gaming style. Both colours take cues from souped-up sports cars, sticking to iQOO’s signature performance image.

Revised pricing in India

iQOO shuffled the prices around a bit with these new models. Here's where things stand now:

8GB RAM and 256GB storage: Rs 37,999

12GB RAM and 256GB storage: Rs 42,999

With bank offers, you get a small discount:

8GB RAM and 256GB storage: Rs 34,999

12GB RAM and 256GB storage: Rs 40,999

For context, the same variants launched last year at Rs 33,999 and Rs 35,999. So, prices have crept up.

Still a powerhouse for gamers

The Neo 10 does not mess around when it comes to raw power. It's still rocking the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 and iQOO’s Supercomputing Chip Q1. That combo means super-smooth gameplay, solid heat management, and steady frame rates—exactly what you want if you care about high-performance gaming.

Display built for intensity

Here’s what you get on the front: a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. Peak brightness hits a wild 5500 nits. Whether you’re gaming, streaming, or just outside on a sunny day, the screen holds up.

Big battery, fast charging

This is still one of the main attractions of Neo 10. There’s a chunky 7000mAh battery inside, plus it supports 120W fast wired charging. iQOO promises you can game or stream all day, and when you do need to charge, it’s lightning-quick.

Camera setup that does not disappoint

You will be covered on cameras too. On the back, there’s a 50MP Sony sensor with OIS and an ultra-wide lens. Selfies get a 32MP front camera. Both the front and rear can shoot 4K video at 60fps, so you’re good for high-quality content.

Overall, with these new colours and the usual top-tier specs, the iQOO Neo 10 keeps its position as a serious option for gamers and performance addicts. The refreshed design gives buyers a bit more style, but the performance focus is still front and centre.