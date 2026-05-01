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  3. Assembly elections 2026 LIVE: TMC vs BJP slugfest in Bengal over Bhabanipur EVM tampering claims, EC steps in
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Assembly elections 2026 LIVE: TMC vs BJP slugfest in Bengal over Bhabanipur EVM tampering claims, EC steps in

Edited By: Ashish Verma
Updated:

Assembly elections 2026: A political row has erupted in West Bengal over EVM strong rooms after the Trinamool Congress alleged possible ballot tampering, citing a viral video, while the Election Commission rejected the claims.

Assembly elections 2026 LIVE
Assembly elections 2026 LIVE Image Source : PTI
New Delhi:

A fresh political storm has erupted in West Bengal ahead of the May 4 assembly election results, with the TMC and Mamata Banerjee alleging EVM tampering at counting centres in Bhabnipur, leading to late-night drama as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the strong room in south Kolkata to review the situation, while TMC and BJP workers faced off outside over the controversy. 

With just 2 days left for counting in the high-stakes assembly elections result, the TMC alleged that ballot boxes were opened without the presence of authorised party representatives shortly after the second and final phase of polling concluded in the state.

Mamata Banerjee, along with her election agent, visited the counting centre for the Bhabanipur Assembly segment at Sakhawat Memorial School in Kolkata on Thursday evening, alleging possible malpractice.

In Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed confidence that the outcome would be positive.

He also underscored the importance of protecting workers’ rights and ensuring that wages are in line with the work performed, noting that May Day is observed with this objective. Highlighting its origins in India, he said the day was first marked in Chennai under the leadership of ‘Chinthanaichirpi’ Singaravelar, and reiterated that fair wages are a fundamental right of every worker.

Stay tuned with IndiaTVnews.com for all the latest updates on assembly elections 2026

Also read: EVM showdown in Bhabanipur -Tampering claims, Mamata's visit and a TMC-BJP faceoff in late night drama

 

 

 

Live updates :assembly elections 2026 news and result updates

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  • 11:12 AM (IST)May 01, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Heightened security outside Shakhawat Memorial Schoo strong room

    West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee visited the EVM strong room in Bhabanipur, alleging possible malpractice. She spent nearly 4 hours at the counting centre for her constituency at Sakhawat Memorial School in south Kolkata.

  • 11:00 AM (IST)May 01, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Calcutta High Court rejects TMC plea on counting staff deployment

    The Calcutta High Court has dismissed a petition filed by the Trinamool Congress challenging the Election Commission’s decision to deploy central government and PSU employees during vote counting in the state. Upholding the Commission’s order, the court said central staff can be appointed as supervisors and assistants for the process. The dismissal of the plea clears the way for counting arrangements to proceed as planned.

  • 10:58 AM (IST)May 01, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    West Bengal CEO assures fair counting, rejects EVM tampering claims

    West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal said the counting process will be “100% fair and orderly”, dismissing allegations of EVM tampering. He maintained that EVM strong rooms are safe and secure and said there is no basis for any controversy. His remarks came after the Trinamool Congress alleged collusion and irregular access to ballot boxes without the presence of party representatives.

  • 10:47 AM (IST)May 01, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Nishikant Dubey flags ‘dangerous’ remarks by Bangladesh MP on infiltration

    West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey launched a sharp attack on the Trinamool Congress over illegal infiltration, claiming that those supporting the party were now coming into the open.

    In a post on X, Dubey shared a video purportedly showing a Bangladesh MP, alleging that if the BJP comes to power in West Bengal, it would take steps to stop illegal infiltration and curb the presence of Bangladeshi Muslims in the state.

  • 10:43 AM (IST)May 01, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Congress on assembly election exit polls

    On exit polls, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari questioned why BJP spokespersons defend the Election Commission when allegations are raised against it. He claimed that since coming to power, the BJP has been winning elections through dishonest means and alleged that democracy is under threat due to what he described as an alliance between the BJP and the Election Commission. He added that a clearer picture would emerge on May 4.

  • 10:40 AM (IST)May 01, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Stalin says ‘good news’ expected on May 4

    Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday expressed confidence of a favourable outcome in the Assembly elections, saying the results on May 4 would bring good news. Speaking at May Day celebrations at May Day Park in Chinthadripet, Chennai, he said his government was being run on the principle of “everything for everyone.”

  • 10:39 AM (IST)May 01, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Vijay asks TVK leaders to stay put at counting centres on May 4

    Tamil Nadu Election LIVE 2026: TVK candidate N Marie Wilson said party chief Vijay, during a meeting on Thursday, directed candidates to reach counting centres early and remain firmly in place.

    Speaking to the media, the R K Nagar candidate said Vijay instructed them to be present at the counting centres by 6 am, stay at the front, closely monitor the proceedings and not move an inch.

  • 10:38 AM (IST)May 01, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Losers tend to complain: Kunal Ghosh

    BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on Friday attacked Mamata Banerjee over her allegations of EVM tampering, saying that those facing defeat tend to complain. He dismissed the West Bengal Chief Minister’s claims, asserting that the political situation in the state had changed and that the Trinamool Congress was now on the back foot.

  • 10:35 AM (IST)May 01, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    BJP dismisses Mamata Banerjee's claims

    Responding to Mamata Banerjee’s statement, BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain said that those anticipating defeat often begin looking for excuses in advance. He claimed that Banerjee had already lost the election, pointing to exit polls predicting a setback for the TMC, and accused her of creating unnecessary drama through her visit to the strong room and the protest.

    He alleged that she was preparing a narrative to justify a potential loss and said that just as the BJP had accepted defeat earlier, she should be ready to do the same. He added that there would be no scope for such actions after May 4.

     

  • 10:32 AM (IST)May 01, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    What happened in Bhabanipur last night?

    West Bengal witnessed late night drama on Thursday amid Trinamool Congress concerns over alleged tampering of electronic voting machines, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee spending hours inside a strong room while her party staged a sit in protest.

    With just 2 days left for counting in the high stakes Assembly elections, the Trinamool alleged that ballot boxes were opened without the presence of authorised party representatives soon after the second and final phase of polling concluded. Mamata Banerjee, along with her election agent, visited the counting centre for the Bhabanipur Assembly segment at Sakhawat Memorial School in Kolkata on Thursday evening, raising concerns over possible malpractice.

    After spending nearly 4 hours inside the strong room, she came out around 12:07 am in a defiant tone and warned against any attempt to tamper with the counting process.

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