Assembly elections 2026 LIVE: TMC vs BJP slugfest in Bengal over Bhabanipur EVM tampering claims, EC steps in

New Delhi:

A fresh political storm has erupted in West Bengal ahead of the May 4 assembly election results, with the TMC and Mamata Banerjee alleging EVM tampering at counting centres in Bhabnipur, leading to late-night drama as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the strong room in south Kolkata to review the situation, while TMC and BJP workers faced off outside over the controversy.

With just 2 days left for counting in the high-stakes assembly elections result, the TMC alleged that ballot boxes were opened without the presence of authorised party representatives shortly after the second and final phase of polling concluded in the state.

Mamata Banerjee, along with her election agent, visited the counting centre for the Bhabanipur Assembly segment at Sakhawat Memorial School in Kolkata on Thursday evening, alleging possible malpractice.

In Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed confidence that the outcome would be positive.

He also underscored the importance of protecting workers’ rights and ensuring that wages are in line with the work performed, noting that May Day is observed with this objective. Highlighting its origins in India, he said the day was first marked in Chennai under the leadership of ‘Chinthanaichirpi’ Singaravelar, and reiterated that fair wages are a fundamental right of every worker.

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Also read: EVM showdown in Bhabanipur -Tampering claims, Mamata's visit and a TMC-BJP faceoff in late night drama