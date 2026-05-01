Bhabanipur EVM room chaos: Mamata fires 'fight until death' warning as TMC-BJP face off over tampering claims

Kolkata:

High-voltage ensued in Kolkata's Bhabanipur overnight as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visted the Sakhawat Memorial School, the counting centre for the Bhabanipur assembly seat, claiming malpractice and tampering of the voting machines stored inside the strong room as she fored a warning and vowed to "fight until death" against any EVM irregularities.

Banerjee came out at around 12:07 am after spending nearly 4 hours at the counting centre in south Kolkata, said that only 1 person would be allowed inside the designated counting area. Bhabanipur is the high-profile constituency seeing a high-profile contest between Banerjee, the TMC chief, and BJP's Suvendu Adhikari.

Banerjee was allowed entry to the premises after intially being denies access to the strongroom after the she met the RO citing rules that the candidate and election agent of any party is allowed up to the sealed room, not inside.

Speaking to reporters after visting, the chief minister vowed to fight until death against any attempts to tamper with the votes as she hit out at the Election Commission, claiming negligence.

"We have got reports that manipulation is happening where EVMs have been stored. I decided to see it myself, when I arrived here, the central forces didn't allow me to enter. However, as per the rules, the candidate and election agent of any party is allowed up to the sealed room, not inside the sealed room. However, I took permission from RO then I was allowed to enter," she said.

"I will fight till my last breath if anyone tries to loot EVM machines votes. I am telling this to election agents of all parties, you must safeguard your votes but don't quarrel, this is not the place to quarrel. The State Police is not working under us, they are under the Election Commission from the day elections were announced. Some super power is working and pressurising them," she added.

BJP-TMC workers face off at Bhabanipur counting centre

While Banerjee was in the premises of the counting centre, chaos unfolded outside after BJP workers sat in front of a minitruck belonging to the TMC, blocking entry. They claimed the vehicles was carrying "duplicate EVMs meant to be taken inside the the strong room in an attempt to tamper with the votes".

The vehicle was seen bearing logo and flags of the TMC.

"They (TMC) will put duplicate machines and tamper with them... What is the vehicle of TMC doing outside the counting centre?," one BJP worker said.

"There is something in the vehicle. Mamata Banerjee has brought something in her vehicle. The vehicle will not be allowed to move," another added.

Bengal on edge ahead of May 4 results

The development coincided with protests by TMC candidates Kunal Ghosh and Shashi Panja outside the Khudiram Anushilan Kendra in north Kolkata, where they staged a sit in, alleging irregularities and possible tampering of EVMs stored in strong rooms, leading to face offs between TMC and BJP supporters.

Earlier, in a video message, Banerjee urged party leaders, workers and polling agents to maintain a 24 hour vigil on EVM strong rooms, alleging that the BJP could attempt to tamper with the machines before counting begins.

Her remarks come amid heightened political tension in the state following a fiercely contested Assembly election, with parties closely monitoring arrangements and raising concerns over transparency.

Also read: BJP calls key meet to assess preparations for May 4