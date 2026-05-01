Trump increases tariffs on cars, trucks from EU to 25% next week for not complying with trade deal

Washington:

US President Donald Trump on Friday said he will increase a 25% tariff on cars and trucks from the EU next week, accusing the bloc of not complying with trade deal. However, he said that the vehicles assembled at American plants would be exempt from the higher duties. In a post on Truth Social, Trump announced the move as both a corrective measure and an incentive for manufacturers to expand production in the United States.

Donald Trump said, “I am pleased to announce that, based on the fact the European Union is not complying with our fully agreed to Trade Deal, next week I will be increasing Tariffs charged to the European Union for Cars and Trucks coming into the United States. The Tariff will be increased to 25%. It is fully understood and agreed that, if they produce Cars and Trucks in U.S.A. Plants, there will be NO TARIFF. Many Automobile and Truck Plants are currently under construction, with over 100 Billion Dollars being invested, A RECORD in the History of Car and Truck Manufacturing. These Plants, staffed with American Workers, will be opening soon — There has never been anything like what is happening in America today!”

Notably, the proposed hike marks a sharp escalation in trade tensions, with Donald Trump arguing that the move is necessary to address what he described as non-compliance by the EU.

Furthermore, the US President pointed to a surge in domestic investment, claiming that more than $100 billion is being committed to new automobile and truck manufacturing facilities across the country.

He also described the scale of planned expansion as unprecedented, with multiple plants under construction and expected to come online in the near term, employing American workers.

"Many Automobile and Truck Plants are currently under construction, with over 100 Billion Dollars being invested, A RECORD in the History of Car and Truck Manufacturing. These Plants, staffed with American Workers, will be opening soon - There has never been anything like what is happening in America today! Thank you for your attention to this matter," he added in his post.