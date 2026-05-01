Trump administration says Iran war 'terminated', mulls avoiding congressional approval

Washington:

As the world awaits a peace treaty between the United States (US) and Iran, the Trump administration has said that its war in the Middle East has been 'terminated' because of the ceasefire that started last month. It now argues that it does not need a congressional approval, which is needed by a president to approved or end military operations within 60 days of initiating force.

Many officials of the Trump administration, including Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, have argued there has been "no exchange of fire" between the US and Iranian forces since April 7, which allows the White House in avoiding seeking a congressional approval.

"Ultimately, I would defer to the White House and the White House counsel on that; however, we are in a ceasefire right now, which our understanding means the 60-day clock pauses or stops in a ceasefire," Hegseth said during a debate with Virginia Democratic Senator Tim Kaine, as per CNN.

Democrats reject interpretation

The Democrats have rejected the interpretation of the White House, with Kaine saying that the statute would unlikely support it, while also warning that this raises a legal question for the Trump administration about the war, which many claimed has been enforced on American people.

However, Hegseth defended the Trump administration's stance on the war and its interpretation, while stressing that the Pentagon maintains strict protections for civilians. "I believe we do have the support of the American people," he told the Democrats.

Trump to hear military options

Trump, a Republican leader who has often criticised the Congress for limiting his powers for the Iran war, will soon discuss with top American military officials to hear about options, according to CNN. Trump has maintained that talks with Iran are underway, but only a few people are aware about what's really going on.

He also reiterated that Iran's economy has collapsed because of the blockade by the US military. "Their economy is crashing. The blockade is incredible. The power of the blockade is incredible," the Republican leader said.

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