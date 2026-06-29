AK-47, grenades and magazines recovered in joint security operation in Sopore; massive search still on

Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir) :

Security forces on Monday recovered an AK-47 assault rifle, grenades and magazines during a joint cordon and search operation (CASO) in the Warpora area of Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said. The operation was launched jointly by Sopore Police and the 22 Rashtriya Rifles after receiving specific intelligence inputs about the presence of suspicious material in the area.

Acting on the information, security personnel cordoned off the locality and launched a thorough search operation. During the searches, the joint team recovered one AK-47 rifle along with grenades and magazines, dealing another blow to the illegal arms network operating in the region. Officials said the recovered weapons and ammunition have been seized for further investigation.

Search operation continues

Sources said the cordon and search operation was still in progress at the time of filing this report. Security forces are conducting extensive searches in and around the area to ascertain whether any additional arms, explosives or other suspicious material are hidden nearby.

Security has also been tightened across Warpora and adjoining localities to ensure the operation proceeds without disruption. Officials have not ruled out further recoveries as the search continues. Authorities are expected to examine the recovered weapons to determine their origin and whether they were linked to any militant module or intended for future militant activities. Further details are likely to emerge once the operation concludes.

Part of sustained counter-terror operations

The latest recovery comes amid intensified counter-terror operations by security forces across north Kashmir, particularly in Baramulla district, where intelligence-based searches have been stepped up to disrupt militant networks and prevent the movement of arms and ammunition.

Security agencies have increasingly relied on coordinated operations involving the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police to track suspicious movements and recover weapons before they can be used for militant activities.

Uri exfiltration bid foiled last month

The latest operation follows another significant security success recorded last month in the Uri sector of Baramulla district, where security forces foiled an alleged exfiltration attempt during separate but linked operations near the Line of Control (LoC).

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a joint operation in the Uri sector. During the operation, two residents of Sopore were apprehended while allegedly attempting to exfiltrate across the LoC with the assistance of a guide. The Army had stated that the individuals were intercepted by alert troops before they could cross over, and investigations into the case are continuing.

In a separate operation on the same day, security forces also apprehended an individual from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) after he was intercepted while crossing the Line of Control.

According to the Army, troops challenged the intruder, exercised restraint during the interception, and took him into custody before handing him over to the Jammu and Kashmir Police for legal proceedings.

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