Army foils exfiltration bid in Uri, three apprehended in joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir Police

New Delhi:

Security forces have foiled an alleged exfiltration attempt in the Uri sector of North Kashmir's Baramulla district, with three individuals being apprehended during separate but related operations near the Line of Control (LoC). The operations were carried out jointly by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police, officials said on Sunday.

According to the Army, the action was launched following specific intelligence inputs. Among those apprehended were two residents of Sopore, while a separate operation led to the capture of an individual from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) after he was intercepted while crossing the LoC.

Army foils exfiltration bid in Uri

In a post on X, the Chinar Corps said a joint search operation was launched in the Uri area after receiving specific intelligence inputs.

According to the Army, two individuals from Sopore were apprehended while allegedly attempting to exfiltrate through the Uri sector along with a guide believed to be assisting them.

"Based on specific intelligence input, a joint search operation was launched by Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the general area of Uri, Baramulla. Two individuals from Sopore were apprehended by vigilant Chinar Warriors while attempting exfiltration in Uri Sector with inimical intent along with their accomplice guide. Further probe is underway," the Army said.

Officials said further investigation is underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the alleged exfiltration attempt.

PoJK intruder apprehended near LoC

In a separate statement, the Chinar Corps said an individual from PoJK was apprehended after being intercepted while crossing the Line of Control in the Uri sector.

The Army said alert troops noticed the movement, challenged the individual and took him into custody without causing harm.

"A PoJK intruder has been apprehended, who was intercepted by alert Chinar Warriors while crossing the Line of Control in Uri Sector. The vigilant troops maintained restraint while challenging the intruder and surgically apprehended the individual. The intruder has been handed over to Jammu and Kashmir Police for further legal proceedings," the Army said.

The apprehended individual has since been handed over to Jammu and Kashmir Police for further legal action.

Investigation underway

The incidents come at a time when security measures remain heightened along the Line of Control.

Security agencies are continuing their investigation into both cases, while authorities examine the circumstances behind the alleged exfiltration attempt and the reported cross-border intrusion in the Uri sector.

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