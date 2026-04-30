AC vs Cooler vs Fan: Which one cools best and how to use it properly this summer

New Delhi:

Summer in India always brings the big question – AC, cooler, or just a fan? There’s no universal answer, since it really boils down to your room’s humidity, how much you want to spend on electricity and your need for comfort. Each machine cools in its own way, so using the right one for your space can save you money and keep you cool.

How do air conditioners work?

Air conditioners give you the strongest, most reliable cooling of the three. They don’t just drop the temperature—they pull out heat and also get rid of moisture, thanks to refrigerants cycling through the machine. ACs are perfect if you’re in a humid city, have the windows shut tight, or need to keep bedrooms and offices at a steady temperature.

Some quick AC tips:

Always shut doors and windows while it’s running; keep it set at 24°C to save electricity; clean those air filters often; block out the sun with curtains; and pair the AC with a ceiling fan to cool down the room much faster. ACs do use more power, but honestly, in sweltering, sticky weather, nothing comes close for comfort.

How do air coolers work?

Air coolers work differently. They depend on water evaporation—hot air flows over water-soaked pads, the air cools off, and the fan blows it inside. They work best if you live somewhere dry and hot, have good ventilation, or want to cool down a big room on a budget.

Want them to work better?

Place the cooler near an open window and crack another window or door for airflow; keep the water tank clean and filled; toss in a handful of ice when it’s really scorching; and wash those cooling pads often. Coolers use much less electricity than ACs, so they’re easy on the wallet.

How do Fans work?

Fans do not actually cool the air, but they get it moving, so your sweat evaporates faster and you feel cooler. They are great for mild summer days, well-ventilated rooms, or if you just need a simple, affordable way to cope with the heat.

To get the most out of your fan: Set the ceiling fan so it spins anticlockwise in summer; use standing fans to aim at yourself; wipe the blades so dust doesn’t clog things up; and try combining the fan with an AC or cooler if you need extra circulation. Nothing beats a fan when you want to spend the least and still stay comfortable.

How to decide which one is the best for your home?

Pick an AC if you live where it’s humid, the heat’s relentless, or you just want your bedroom cold enough for good sleep. Go for a cooler if your summers are dry, you care about your electricity bill, or you want quick relief without the big investment. Choose a fan if the heat’s moderate or you just need basic airflow without fuss.

Extra ways to beat the heat

Run the exhaust fan before you switch on your big cooling device. Keep curtains shut in the hottest part of the day. Sleep on cotton bedsheets. And turn off any appliances inside that make extra heat.

Overall, there is no specific answer. ACs give you the highest comfort, coolers stretch your budget in dry heat, and fans always offer energy savings. Just match your choice to your local weather and your space. That’s the smartest way to stay cool all summer.