Big boost to India's air power as IAF successfully tests indigenous Khagantak-243 glide bomb

New Delhi:

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has successfully carried out a drop test of the indigenously designed and developed Long Range Glide Bomb (LRGB) Khagantak-243, marking another significant milestone in India's efforts to strengthen its domestic precision-strike capabilities. The weapon has been developed by Indian defence company JSR Dynamics. According to the details, the trial achieved its intended objectives, providing an important boost to the ongoing development and testing of India's indigenous air-launched precision weapons.

Khagantak-243 adds to India's stand-off strike capabilities

The Khagantak-243 is part of India's broader push to develop advanced long-range air-launched weapons that can give the armed forces greater flexibility during stand-off strike missions.

Glide bombs are designed to travel towards their intended target after being released from an aircraft, allowing the launching platform to engage targets from a greater distance than conventional gravity bombs. The development of such systems is aimed at enhancing the precision and operational flexibility of air power. The successful drop test of the Khagantak-243 is therefore significant as India continues to expand its indigenous portfolio of precision-guided and long-range strike systems.

Trial marks another step in indigenous weapons development

The success of the Khagantak-243 drop test does not by itself indicate that the weapon has entered operational service. Such trials form part of the broader development and evaluation process through which a weapon system's performance and capabilities are assessed. The latest test represents another step in India's effort to build a wider range of home-grown air-launched precision weapons for the armed forces.

Key highlights of Khagantak-243 trial

The key takeaways from the reported development are:

Khagantak-243 is an indigenous Long Range Glide Bomb.

The weapon has been designed and developed by JSR Dynamics.

The Indian Air Force conducted its drop test.

The reported trial successfully met its objectives.

The development strengthens India's growing indigenous precision-strike ecosystem.

Why indigenous long-range weapons matter

India's focus on developing long-range precision weapons is aimed at giving its armed forces greater operational flexibility while strengthening domestic capabilities across the defence technology chain. For the IAF, the availability of indigenous air-launched systems can expand the range of options available for precision and stand-off missions. At the same time, successful development and testing can help deepen cooperation between India's armed forces, defence laboratories and private-sector manufacturers.

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