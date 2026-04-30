India tops in ChatGPT Images 2.0 usage: OpenAI shares biggest AI Art trends

New Delhi:

OpenAI just dropped some early numbers on how folks in India are using ChatGPT Images 2.0, and the response is wild. In barely a week since launch, India shot right to the top as the biggest crowd actually using this new AI image-generation feature.

This upgrade is not just some minor tweak—it’s a full package with sharper text, better handling of different languages in prompts, and stronger logic to create vivid visuals, even when you don’t type much.

Who’s actually running with this?

Indian users and they are not just playing around with basic edits. They are making visuals for social media, jazzing up their personal brands, crafting digital stories, diving into pop culture edits, and creating tons of anime avatars and slick profile pics. The vibe is less about utility and more about using AI for self-expression and identity online.

Anime-style makeovers are everywhere

People are flipping their selfies into manga avatars, Japanese anime-styled portraits, cartoon versions of themselves, or cool gaming characters. Cinematic portraits and dramatic headshots are all over the place too, especially with creators who want that professional edge.

There’s a definite shift: people want profiles that pop. LinkedIn headshots, influencer-ready portraits, celebrity-inspired profile shots, and unique creator thumbnails are just standard now. AI is helping Indian users level up their profiles, both at work and on social feeds.

But it’s not just about looking good—some trends are pure fun or totally viral. Think: putting yourself on a fake newspaper’s front page, turning your portrait into a mystical tarot card, or going full paparazzi-style with flashy red carpet pics. People are coming up with their own "Style Me" outfit ideas or even sketching out future home designs with AI.

And here’s a wholesome twist: lots of folks are uploading old photos—faded or blurry shots from family albums—and letting the AI spruce them up. It’s not just nostalgia; these enhanced photos breathe new life into family memories and vintage keepsakes.

So why is India jumping in headfirst?

It’s a country full of creators, glued to their phones, and obsessed with visual-heavy platforms like Instagram and YouTube. ChatGPT Images 2.0’s instant popularity shows that for millions, AI is way more than a work tool. It’s now woven into everyday entertainment and visual culture.

OpenAI’s early data makes it clear—India isn’t just using AI, it’s setting the trends. Anime portraits, fantasy edits, cinematic selfies—it’s a creative wave, and ChatGPT Images 2.0 is how people in India are choosing to stand out and express themselves in the digital age.