Vijay Deverakonda cheers for wife Rashmika's fierce avatar in Mysaa, says, 'will make fans proud again…'

Telugu actress Rashmika Mandanna is gearing up for one of the most intense roles of her career with Mysaa, and the actress is receiving love and support from some of the biggest names in the Telugu film industry. Her husband and actor Vijay Deverakonda shared a special message for her as the makers of the film dropped a new poster along with the release date.

The makers recently unveiled a new poster featuring Rashmika in a fierce and intense avatar. Along with the poster, they announced that Mysaa will hit theatres on November 27, 2026. The actress has already grabbed attention with the multiple looks released by the makers, with fans praising her transformation for the action drama.

Vijay Deverakonda cheers for wife Rashmika's fierce avatar in Mysaa

Vijay Deverakonda took to Instagram to share the poster and cheer for Rashmika. Sharing his excitement, he wrote, "Violent pilla. May the gods be with you :) You will make all your dearest fans proud again with this one (sic)."

(Image Source : IG: RASHMIKA MANDANNA'S INSTAGRAM)Screengrab taken from Rashmika's Instagram story.

To this, Rashmika also replied and wrote, "Thaaaaankyou vijju for teaching me how to land a punch properly.. the practice has come of use.. been using it very well (sic)."

Meanwhile, filmmaker Hanu Raghavapudi also sent his best wishes to Rashmika and the team. Sharing the film's poster on his social media story, the Sita Ramam director wrote, "Best wishes @rashmika_mandanna garu, my dear @rawindrapulle and @unformulafilms on your debut (sic)."

When is Mysaa releasing?

For the unversed, the Telugu film Mysaa will hit theatres on November 27, 2026. Mysaa is being directed by Rawindra Pulle and produced by Unformula Films. The film is set against the backdrop of tribal lands.

Mysaa first look unveiled in June 2026

The first look of Mysaa was unveiled in June 2026, featuring Rashmika Mandanna in a fierce avatar. With blood on her face, messy hair and a sword in hand, she looked intense and powerful.

Sharing the first look poster, Rashmika in her X post wrote, "I always try to give you something new… something different… something exciting And this… This is one of those.. A character I’ve never played before… a world I've never stepped into… and a version of me that even I hadn’t met till now.. It’s fierce.. it’s intense and it’s extremely raw.. I am so nervous and super excited, I genuinely cannot wait for you to see what we’re going to be creating.. This is just the beginning..#Mysaa (sic)."

Rashmika Mandanna's work front

On the work front, Pushpa-fame actress Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Cocktail 2 alongside Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor. Apart from Mysaa, she also has Telugu action epic Ranabaali opposite husband Vijay Deverakonda. The film is set to release in theatres on September 11, clashing with Yami Gautam's Nayyi Naveli.

Also Read:

Rashmika Mandanna's Mysaa gets a release date; actress holds blood-stained spear in new poster