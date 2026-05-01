OnePlus Pad 4 launched in India at Rs 59999 onwards with flagship chip, 13380mAh battery and more

New Delhi:

OnePlus just pulled the wraps off the Pad 4 in India, adding some serious muscle to their tablet lineup. If you have been following their tablets, this one’s a big jump from the Pad 3—bigger screen, faster guts, monster battery, and a bunch of smart software tricks rolled in.

Features of OnePlus 4 tablet

Display: Right off the bat, that 13.2-inch LCD stands out. Honestly, it’s huge—perfect for folks who want an Android tablet that does more than just Netflix and YouTube. You’re getting a sharp 3.4K resolution, a buttery-smooth 144Hz adaptive refresh rate, Dolby Vision support, and blinding brightness up to 1,000 nits. Whether you are gaming, sketching, or just juggling a hundred tabs, this display won’t hold you back.

Processor: Under the hood, OnePlus packed in Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, so performance? It’s top-tier. They’ve paired it with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of speedy UFS 4.1 storage. Plus, they threw in a vapour chamber cooling system, so go ahead—game or multitask all you want. This thing won’t overheat.

Battery: It is backed by a 13,380mAh battery, which is the biggest ever on a OnePlus tablet, and it supports 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging. Forget hunting for wall sockets mid day, this tablet keeps going, whether you’re working, binge-watching, or just powering through your to-do list.

Software: The Pad 4 runs OxygenOS 16 (built on Android 16) and comes with new AI tools like:

AI Writer

AI Summary

AI Translate

AI Recorder with transcription

AI Painter

These are actually useful for getting work done faster or letting your creativity loose.

Multitasking tools: Users will get ‘drag and drop’ across apps, resizable windows, second-screen support, and easy file sharing across your other devices. Basically, it is getting close to what you would expect from a full-on PC.

And if you are into drawing or taking notes, the new OnePlus Stylo Pro is in the box—for now, at least. It offers 16,000 pressure levels and gesture controls, which is pretty slick for both artists and busy professionals.

Price and variants

Pricing starts at Rs 59,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage version

Rs 64,999 for the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage version

But with launch offers and bank deals, you can shave a few thousand off both.

The tablet will be available in two colour options: Dune Glow or Sage Mist. And those who are planning to buy it can do the needful from May 5 onwards.