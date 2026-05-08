Shreyas Iyer to replace Suryakumar Yadav as India's T20I captain as BCCI eyes major change: Report

New Delhi:

In a major development for Indian cricket, a recent report stated that the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) is looking for a change in leadership, and Suryakumar Yadav is set to be removed as India’s T20I captain with Shreyas Iyer replacing him in the role.

It is worth noting that Suryakumar Yadav is already 35 years old and recently led India to the T20 World Cup. With Shreyas Iyer being in his prime and the star batter putting in some brilliant performances in the format, which included him leading Punjab Kings to the final of the IPL 2025 and leading Kolkata Knight Riders to their third IPL title in 2024.

According to a report by the Times of India, the selectors are slowly running out of patience with Suryakumar Yadav’s lean patch and want some freshness in the squad. It is interesting to note that the Indian team will soon take on Ireland for two T20Is followed by five games against England, and that series could see Shreyas Iyer take charge of the T20I side.

The Men in Blue are looking towards a packed schedule when it comes to the shortest format of the game. With the T20 World Cup slated to be held in 2028 and the LA Olympics as well, the Men in Blue could look to build a revamped squad as they aim to go for their third straight T20 World Cup title.

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Suryakumar Yadav’s form a cause for concern?

Notably, the report further stated that Suryakumar Yadav’s lean patch with the bat is one of the biggest reasons why he could be replaced as India’s next T20I captain. He ended the T20 World Cup by scoring 242 runs in nine innings, 84 of which came against the USA.

The India skipper is also struggling for Mumbai Indians in the ongoing edition of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026, with the five-time champions finding themselves in ninth place in the standings.

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