IPL's anti-corruption unit flags 'anomalies' in report to BCCI, Arun Dhumal weighs in on the matter

New Delhi:

In a major development, the IPL’s (Indian Premier League) Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) has come forward and raised concerns over many ‘unauthorised’ people being present in team dugouts and dressing rooms in the ongoing edition of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026.

It is worth noting that the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA) has prompted the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) to have the various franchises reminded about the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of the tournament.

The IPL’s chairman, Arun Dhumal, took centre stage and confirmed the development of a report being submitted by the ACSU to the BCCI.

"The Anti-Corruption and Security Unit has flagged certain anomalies and submitted a report about unauthorised persons being seen in dugout, team bus and team hotel during IPL matches. There are certain protocols under PMOA that need to be followed and the BCCI will be telling the franchises to be mindful of the SOPs so that the sanctity of the tournament is restored,” Dhumal told PTI.

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Devajit Saikia gave his take on the matter as well

Furthermore, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia also came forward and confirmed that there had been certain anomalies, and there have been many cases where team owners and officials were seen in players' areas, which was not allowed.

"This time, we have observed various anomalies and irregularities in the conduct of certain franchises and players. So BCCI and IPL are preparing an advisory, and we are going to release that advisory because we have noticed that there are a lot of unauthorised persons who are moving along with the team members. And some people who are unauthorised are coming to the hotels and to the players' rooms or the team officials' room, which is totally against our anti-corruption protocols,” Saikia told ANI.

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