Suryakumar Yadav and wife Devisha Shetty blessed with baby girl

New Delhi:

In a major development for India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, the star batter and his wife, Devisha Shetty, have been blessed with a baby girl. Suryakumar Yadav shared the development of the same on his social media account amid the ongoing edition of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026.

“With giggles, bows, and dreams to unfurl – we welcome our baby girl,” Suryakumar Yadav captioned his post. It is interesting to note that the star batter is currently competing in the IPL, representing Mumbai Indians, and has been unable to impress the fans with his performances so far.

However, the 35-year-old will hope that his luck could be turned around in the remaining games of the season. With the ace batter announcing on social media, the comments section was quickly filled with celebrities congratulating him.

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Mumbai Indians to take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru next

Speaking of Mumbai Indians, the side has struggled in the ongoing edition of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. The side has played 10 games in the tournament so far. In the 10 games, the five-time champions have won three and have lost the remaining seven matches so far.

They find themselves in ninth place in the standings and will hope to significantly improve for the remaining four games of the season. One of the biggest problems for the side in the season has been the form of star batter Suryakumar Yadav.

With 10 games played, Surya has only managed to score 195 runs to his name so far and has maintained an average of 19.5 runs. His form has been one of the biggest reasons for concern for MI. With qualification still possible for the side, the five-time champions will hope that Suryakumar Yadav finds his form back and propels the side to some victories.

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