Babar Azam ruled out of first Test against Bangladesh in Mirpur, here's why

Mirpur:

Star Pakistan batter Babar Azam is ruled out of the first Test against Bangladesh in Mirpur. He suffered an injury on his left knee, ruling him out of the contest. The team management confirmed the development, stating that the 30-year-old is under close observation of the medical panel. However, they did not clarify the nature of the injury and whether the cricketer is ruled out of the series.

Notably, Babar had arrived in Bangladesh on Monday, shortly after leading Peshawar Zalmi to victory in the Pakistan Super League final. He trained with the national squad for two days without any discomfort. However, on Thursday morning, he experienced pain in his left knee, prompting the medical team to rule him out of the opening Test.

Meanwhile, his absence is a significant setback for Pakistan, as Babar had just returned to peak form in the shorter format. In the PSL, he finished as the tournament’s leading run-scorer and played a pivotal role in guiding Peshawar to the title, with the team losing only one match during the campaign.

Who can replace Babar Azam at number three?

Pakistan’s top order for the Mirpur Test will now feature Imam-ul-Haq and Shan Masood, with one of Azam Awais or Abdullah Fazal, both making their Test debuts, set to slot in at number three. The team could also restructure, possibly promoting Mohammad Rizwan or Saud Shakeel while moving all-rounder Amad Butt lower down the order to fill the void left by Babar.

This series is Pakistan’s first away assignment in the current World Test Championship cycle, having previously played two home Tests against South Africa, winning one and losing the other. Historically, Pakistan struggled against Bangladesh in Tests, with the last home series ending in a 2-0 sweep in Bangladesh’s favour.

In the meantime, Babar’s absence can hurt the visiting team, who are looking for consistency at the moment. In his absence, the senior batters need to step up and play a key role in the opening Test in Mirpur.

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