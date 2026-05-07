DMK accuses Congress of 'betrayal' for joining hands with TVK after Tamil Nadu election results

Chennai:

Days after the declaration of Assembly election results in Tamil Nadu, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) launched a blistering attack on Congress during its legislature party meeting on Thursday. The MK Stalin-led party passed a resolution criticising Congress for abandoning the secular alliance soon after the Assembly election results were announced. This comes after Congress decided to support actor-turned-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in forming the government in Tamil Nadu.

The resolution accused Congress of delivering a "major betrayal" despite being allotted seats and receiving full support from the alliance. DMK leaders alleged that Congress worked against coalition interests even during the campaign phase and failed to uphold the collective spirit of the partnership. The party went a step further by alleging that Congress indulged in "political manoeuvres" similar to those of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The resolution stated that Congress' actions amounted to "a big betrayal" and harmed the alliance's credibility.

Earlier on Wednesday, the DMK had described Congress' move to support TVK as a "backstab" by its long-time national ally. Speaking to the media, DMK spokesperson Saravanan Anadurai said, "The Congress party has decided to ally with the TVK, pledging their support to the party. I think they have backstabbed. They have backstabbed the people of Tamil Nadu. They have backstabbed the mandate given by the people of Tamil Nadu."

Tamil Nadu election results

It is worth mentioning here that the TVK has created a record of sorts in the electoral history of Tamil Nadu and emerged as the single largest party by delivering a shock defeat to incumbent DMK, while the AIADMK was pushed to a distant third spot. Though TVK won 108 seats, it fell short of the majority mark of 118 to form the government. The Congress, which has won five seats, has extended its support to TVK.

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