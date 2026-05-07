Bangladesh cricketer banned for life; 4 others suspended in BCB's corruption probe

New Delhi:

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) charged four individuals with breaches of the ICC anti-corruption code. They imposed a lifetime ban on former Chattogram Royals player Saminur Rahman and four others have been suspended in an effort to safeguard the integrity of the sport.

Cricketer Amit Majumder, team managers Lablur Rahman and Rezwan Kabir Siddique, along with Noakhali Express co-owner Towhidul Haque, have been charged for alleged betting activities, failing to cooperate with investigations, concealing relevant communications and obstructing the BCB’s anti-corruption unit.

“The charged participants have been provisionally suspended and have 14 days from receipt of the notices of charge to respond to the allegations,” the BCB said in its statement.

Meanwhile, Saminur, who played for Chattogram during the 2025-26 BPL season, has been banned for life under the board’s excluded person policy following irrefutable evidence of long-term corrupt activities.

"One person has been declared an Excluded Person, which means they are barred from all cricketing activities globally. This exclusion was imposed following the discovery of irrefutable evidence of long-term corrupt activities in cricket, including match fixing and extensive contact and money transfers with foreign bookies. The unit is currently investigating a number of other cases and further charges are likely in the coming weeks and months, said Alex Marshall, the independent chair of the BCB integrity unit.

The four people charged

Majumder is an 18-year domestic veteran who never played in the BPL. He was charged under Article 2.2.1 for betting on matches, while Rezwan, Sylhet Titans’ manager in 2025-26, was implicated alongside him. Towhid and Lablur were charged under Articles 2.4.6 and 2.4.7 for obstructing the DACO investigation, concealing communications and failing to comply with demand notices.

Meanwhile, the investigation by the BCB integrity unit spanned the 2025-26 BPL as well as two National Cricket League (NCL) T20 tournaments since 2024. The unit was headed by Marshall, as he worked alongside four to five investigators, with Barrister Mahin M Rahman serving as general counsel.

Also Read: