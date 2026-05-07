BCCI's new advisory to restrict players from travelling with girlfriends, new rules for owners too

New Delhi:

The BCCI is set to introduce tighter restrictions around team environments in the IPL after concerns emerged over the movement of unauthorised individuals alongside franchises during the 2026 season. The proposed clampdown is expected to affect access to team hotels, dressing rooms, buses and other restricted areas connected to players and support staff.

Over the course of the tournament, several prominent Indian cricketers, including Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan and Arshdeep Singh, were frequently seen travelling or spending time with their rumoured partners around franchise setups. Those appearances gradually became a subject of discussion within the board, particularly regarding adherence to anti-corruption protocols and accreditation procedures.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia acknowledged that the board had identified irregularities linked to team operations and movement during the season. According to him, concerns were raised after unauthorised individuals were seen entering spaces reserved strictly for players and officials. The board has also expressed concern over team owners and franchise representatives entering areas where access is typically restricted during matchdays and official travel schedules.

“The BCCI and IPL are preparing an advisory, which we are going to release this evening. We have observed that many unauthorised persons are moving along with team members or travelling in team buses. Some unauthorised individuals are also entering hotels and visiting players' rooms or team officials' rooms, which is completely against our anti-corruption protocols. We have also noticed that some team owners and officials are mingling with players in areas where they are not permitted to be present,” Saikia told ANI.

BCCI and IPL will take stringent action: Saikia

The BCCI now plans to move quickly with a formal advisory aimed at restoring stricter compliance across franchises for the remainder of the season.

“We have taken this very seriously. We are issuing an advisory, and it will be very strictly followed. If there is any violation hereinafter, then BCCI and IPL will take very stringent action,” he added.

Although the complete framework has not yet been made public, the expected measures point toward tighter accreditation checks and stronger regulation around team movement. Access to player-only zones, hotels and official travel groups is likely to be limited exclusively to authorised personnel.

The board also appears concerned about how casually certain access rules were handled by franchises during IPL 2026. Television coverage and social media activity throughout the season repeatedly showed non-team members accompanying players in close proximity to official setups.

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