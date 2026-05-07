Heinrich Klaasen 'gave up on the idea' of ultra-aggressive batting, aims to get job done for SRH

Hyderabad:

Heinrich Klasen has been a force to reckon with in the ongoing IPL 2026. Previously, he was known for his fearless hitting and blistering strike rate, but this year, the former South Africa international changed his approach and has taken a more measured route this season without losing his impact. His transformation with the bat has played a major role in Sunrisers Hyderabad being at the top of the points table.

Across his previous seasons with Hyderabad, Klaasen built a reputation as one of the tournament’s most destructive batters. His strike-rates since arriving at the franchise in 2023 stood at 177.08, 171.07 and 172.7, respectively. This year, however, the number has dipped to 157.32. Despite that change, the 33-year-old is producing his most successful IPL season in terms of overall output.

After 11 matches, Klaasen has accumulated 494 runs at an average of 54.89 and currently holds the Orange Cap. He hasn’t forced aggressive shots from the moment he walked in, but has focused on building innings according to match conditions and partnerships. Reflecting upon that after a match-winning knock against Punjab Kings, Klaasen highlighted the importance of batting as per the situation and thanked his teammate for lifting the pressure off him.

“I gave up on the idea that I have to do everything and score at a 300 strike-rate every time I go out to bat. I’m playing the situation in front of me and trying to bat as well as possible within the partnership, I’m in. At the moment, I'm very fortunate that a player like Nitish is hitting the ball so cleanly that it takes a lot of pressure off me. I don’t have to take extra risks, and I’m just making sure I put the team in a decent position for the bowlers to have enough to defend," said Klaasen on Match Centre Live.

SRH find rhythm at right time

Nitish Kumar Reddy’s emergence as a dependable middle-order hitter has eased the burden on Klaasen, allowing him to anchor innings when required while still maintaining momentum for the side.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad’s early-season inconsistency now appears distant. Consecutive strong performances have lifted them as one of the favourites, with the side looking increasingly settled heading into the final phase of the league stage.

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