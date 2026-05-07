R Ashwin backs Punjab Kings openers to come good after recent hiccups in IPL 2026

New Delhi:

Punjab Kings are in a spot of bother in the ongoing edition of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. The side, led by Shreyas Iyer, looked like completely dominating the group stage, and they were looking brilliant in the early stages of the tournament. However, three losses on the trot have seen them drop down to second place.

In their previous clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings’ openers struggled. Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh scored one and three runs, respectively, in a run chase of 236 runs. Witnessing such performances, former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin came forward with an interesting take.

Ashwin talked about how it could be interesting to see how Punjab Kings’ openers get out of the poor slump of form, and that could be crucial for PBKS in the upcoming games.

"I am not saying that Prabhsimran and Priyansh Arya are struggling, but all teams have made a plan to bowl them in the body. Nobody is even looking to hit him on the stumps,” Ashwin said in a video on his YouTube channel.

"Priyansh has to decide that, regardless of how short the delivery is, create some room and play it on the left side like Abhishek Sharma. I want to see how these two youngsters are going to respond to this. It’s because Priyansh Arya has the world’s best puller of the bat, that is, Ricky Ponting. He can work tactically,” he added.

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Punjab Kings set to take on Delhi Capitals next

Speaking of Punjab Kings, after registering three losses in a row, the side will be taking on Delhi Capitals next. The two sides will meet at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on May 11 in the 55th game of the tournament. Considering Delhi Capitals’ form, Punjab Kings will be expected to come out as winners in the clash.

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