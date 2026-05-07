Yuzvendra Chahal caught smoking e-cigarette during flight, video goes viral | WATCH

New Delhi:

Punjab Kings spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was captured smoking an e-cigarette during a team flight. The clip spread rapidly across multiple platforms and appeared to show the veteran leg-spinner attempting to keep the act hidden while travelling alongside teammates. Arshdeep Singh recorded it initially and put it on his Snapchat, which later went viral. Meanwhile, E-cigarettes remain banned in India under existing regulations and it might put Chahal in trouble, especially for smoking during a flight.

The incident has triggered fresh scrutiny around player behaviour during the IPL season, especially with discussions around vaping and smoking involving cricketers already drawing public attention this year. Chahal himself had previously faced criticism after another viral clip allegedly showed him smoking while driving. The same footage also appeared to show a cigarette being thrown out onto the road, leading to backlash online.

So far, neither the BCCI nor IPL authorities have issued any statement regarding the latest video connected to Chahal.

The Riyan Parag controversy

The matter has also revived memories of another controversy from earlier in the tournament involving Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag. During RR’s game against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur, Parag was spotted vaping. The IPL Governing Council and the BCCI later took disciplinary action after the player admitted to the offence. The 24-year-old received a reprimand and was fined 25 per cent of his match fees.

The attention surrounding Chahal arrives at a time when the spinner had publicly spoken about making major lifestyle adjustments to extend his playing career and improve fitness standards.

“I've stopped drinking alcohol, and it's been more than six months. I am now 35, so I want to be more active and give my 150% for my team. As a senior player, I want people in the IPL to learn something from me,” Chahal had said on AB de Villiers’ YouTube show.

Punjab Kings, meanwhile, are attempting to recover from a difficult run in IPL 2026 after losing three matches on the trot. Their next outing is scheduled against Delhi Capitals at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on May 11.

Also Read: