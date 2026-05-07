Mitchell Marsh breaks Rishabh Pant's record with century vs RCB in IPL 2026

Lucknow:

Mitchell Marsh smacked the fastest century by a Lucknow Super Giants batter in IPL history. Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the Australia international reached the three-figure mark in just 49 deliveries and set the tone of the game. His explosive knock surpassed the previous fastest hundred for the franchise, which was Rishabh Pant’s 54-ball effort against RCB last year.

Meanwhile, his previous IPL century came against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad during the 2025 season. He also bettered KL Rahul’s 56-ball hundred against Mumbai Indians in 2022, which had been the second-fastest by any LSG batter until now. On the other hand, multiple rain interruptions, Marsh maintained relentless aggression throughout his innings. By the time the third stoppage occurred, the 34-year-old had accumulated 107 runs out of LSG’s total of 145, including nine fours and nine sixes.

Notably, Marsh tore through the RCB bowling attack from the outset. He began his assault with a straight six off Josh Hazlewood, followed by another maximum over cover off Bhuvneshwar Kumar. When spinners Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma came into the attack, Marsh continued his onslaught, sending balls to all parts of the ground with elegant drives, brutal cuts, and towering sixes.

Marsh proved to be one-man army

At the other end, young opener Arshin Kulkarni struggled to find rhythm, leaving Marsh to dominate proceedings single-handedly. The Australian reached his half-century in just 20 balls, punishing any deliveries that were short or poorly pitched. Rasikh Salam and Hazlewood were also dispatched for maximums, while even yorkers from Shepherd and Hazlewood failed to slow Marsh’s momentum. The century itself came when Marsh drove a yorker from Shepherd through point for four.

After Kulkarni departed, Nicholas Pooran supported the Australia international in the middle and the duo looked rock-solid. The former West Indies international’s return to number three has certainly boosted his performance, as he looked in fine form. The goal will be to end well and allow Lucknow post a healthy total on board.

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