When and where to watch India vs Afghanistan, Asian Games cricket match live on TV and stream online?

New Delhi:

India will meet Afghanistan in the Asian Games quarter-finals, with a vastly different experience level separating the two sides. The defending champions arrive with a full-strength squad, while Afghanistan have brought a largely inexperienced group to Japan. Even though seniors such as Rashid Khan expressed interest, the management thought otherwise.

Recently, India had swept Afghanistan 3-0 in their bilateral T20I series, exposing the gap between the teams in the shortest format. Afghanistan have since made sweeping changes, with captain Darwish Rasooli and Abdollah Ahmadzai the only players retained from that squad.

The team includes six uncapped players, while another five have played fewer than 10 international matches. Their squad has a combined 262 T20I appearances, compared with 872 for India. Established figures such as Rashid, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Mohammad Nabi are not picked for the Games.

India, meanwhile, have opted for a strong squad despite their home ODI series against West Indies began on Sunday. They are chasing a second consecutive Asian Games gold medal and will look to carry forward the momentum from their recent T20I campaign.

Notably, Washington Sundar will be one player under the spotlight. He returned from a two-month injury layoff during India's recent match against Japan, taking two wickets in his two overs. Another appearance would give him valuable game time before India's T20I series against West Indies begins on October 6.

Afghanistan will hope Ismat Alam can provide the spark. The 24-year-old allrounder impressed in domestic cricket, finishing the Shpageeza Cricket League as Player of the Tournament after scoring 294 runs at a strike rate of 168 and taking nine wickets.

India vs Afghanistan, Asian Games cricket - Broadcast details

When will the India vs Afghanistan, Asian Games cricket match begin?

The India vs Afghanistan, Asian Games cricket match will be played on Monday, September 28th.

At what time will the India vs Afghanistan match begin?

The India vs Afghanistan match will begin at 10:30 AM IST.

Where is the India vs Afghanistan match being played?

The India vs Afghanistan match will be played at Korogi Sports Park.

Where can you watch the India vs Afghanistan match live in India?

The live telecast for the India vs Afghanistan match will be available to watch on the Sony Sports Network.

Where can you stream the India vs Afghanistan match in India?

The live stream for India vs Afghanistan match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

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