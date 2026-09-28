WPL Retention 2027: Complete list of players retained and released of all teams

The WPL (Women’s Premier League) 2027 season is looming on the horizon; ahead of the new season of the marquee tournament, the WPL is all set to host the mini-auction. The event will be held on October 28, and ahead of the auction, the teams came forward and revealed their various retentions. The world's best women cricket stars will gather to compete for the marquee title in the early stages of 2027.

It is interesting to note that the WPL 2026 was won by Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The side, led by Smriti Mandhana, has been a dominant force in the tournament, having won the 2024 and 2026 editions; they will look to clinch their third title, and their retentions reflect their desire.

In a major move, Royal Challengers Bengaluru women made the decision to release hard-hitting batter Grace Harris from their squad. Apart from Harris, who has been a key player for RCB throughout the season, they have also released Linsey Smith, D Hemalatha and Gautami Nayak. However, Ellyse Perry, who missed out on the 2026 season due to personal reasons makes a sensational return to the squad.

Mumbai Indians retained their core as well

Furthermore, two-time champions Mumbai Indians women have also retained their star players. It is interesting to note that MI-W retained skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, Amanjot Kaur, Nicola Carey, Melie Kerr and Hayley Matthews among other names. Among those released, the likes of Milly Illingworth and Saika Ishaque made the list for the two-time champions.

UP Warriorz retain Deepti Sharma

As expected, UP Warriorz made the decision to retain Deepti Sharma. One of the best all-rounders in world cricket, Deepti is undoubtedly the star player for the side, alongside the likes of Harleen Deol, Kranti Gaud, and Meg Lanning. However, the likes of Amy Jones, Kiran Navgire, and Chloe Tyron have been released by the side.

On a similar note, let us have a look at the retained players of all five sides:

Delhi Capitals

Released players: Alana King, Lizelle Lee, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia, Pragati Singh, Edla Shrujana

Retained players: Annabel Sutherland, Chinelle Henry, Laura Wolvaardt, Lucy Hamilton, Marizanne Kapp, Diya Yadav, Jemimah Rodrigues, Mamta Madiwala, Minnu Mani, N Sri Charani, Nandani Sharma, Niki Prasad, Shafali Verma.

Gujarat Giants

Released players: Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Ayushi Soni, Titas Sadhu, Shivani Singh

Retained players: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Sophie Devine, Anushka Sharma, Bharti Fulmali, Happy Kumari, Jintimani Kalita, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvi Gautam, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh, Tanuja Kanwar, Yastika Bhatia.

Mumbai Indians

Released players: Millie Illingworth, G Kamalini, Kranti Reddy, Poonam Khemnar, Saiqa Ishak, Triveni Vashisht

Retained players: Mellie Kerr, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Nicola Carey, Amanjot Kaur, Harmanpreet Kaur, Rahila Firdous, S Sajna, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnam Ismail, Vaishnavi Sharma

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Released players: Grace Harris, Linsey Smith, D Hemalatha, Gautami Nayak

Retained players: Ellyse Perry, Georgia Voll, Lauren Bell, Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Prathyosha Kumar, Prema Rawat, Radha Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana.

UP Warriorz

Released players: Amy Jones, Charlie Knott, Chloe Tryon, Deandra Dottin, Asha Sobhana, G Trisha, Kiran Navgire, Shweta Sehrawat, Suman Meena.

Retained players: Meg Lanning, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Ecclestone, Tara Norris, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Kranti Goud, Pratik Rawal, Shikha Pandey, Shipra Giri, Simran Sheikh.

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