Kagiso Rabada returns as South Africa name preliminary squad for 1st Australia Test

The stage is set for the Test series between South Africa and Australia. After the conclusion of the ODI series, the two sides will lock horns across three Test matches. The first test is slated to kick off on October 9 at Kingsmead in Durban.

Ahead of the game, CSA (Cricket South Africa) took centre stage and announced the Proteas’ preliminary 18-man squad for the first Test against Australia. In what would be a big boost for the hosts, star pacer Kagiso Rabada has been included in the squad as he returns after a lengthy injury layoff.

Apart from Rabada, Anrich Nortje could play his first Test for the first time since March 2023. It is also worth noting that despite being added to the squad, there is doubt as to whether Rabada will make it to the playing XI for the first Test.

Shukri Conrad opens up after the squad announcement

With Cricket South Africa announcing the squad, the side’s head coach Shukri Conrad took centre stage and gave his take on the squad composition. He revealed that before the first test, the squad will be going through comprehensive training and some intra-squad matches. It could be interesting to see how the defending WTC champions fare against Australia in the first Test.

The same will help the management in finalising a playing XI for the first Test against the Aussies. “We’ll have a couple of training days, a two-day intra-squad match and scenario-based training, which will give us an opportunity to assess the group and conditions before settling on our final 15,” Shukri Conrad said according to a CSA release.

“Having a larger bowling group gives us the flexibility to cover all bases. We have different options across the squad and the next week will give us an opportunity to determine which combinations are best suited to the conditions,” he added.

South Africa preliminary Test squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Marques Ackerman, David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortjé, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne

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