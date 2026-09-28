Ian Bishop heaps massive praise on Virat Kohli after latter's sensational century in first WI ODI

The Indian team got off to a great start to their ODI series against the West Indies. The two sides met at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on September 27. Putting forth a dominant all-round performance, India managed to register an eight-wicket win to take the lead in the series.

There were several performances that stood out for India in the clash. Chasing down a target of 296 runs, India saw veteran batter Virat Kohli put forth a marvellous performance. Coming in to bat at number three, Kohli amassed 139* runs in 88 deliveries and helped India win the game.

After the clash, former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop took centre stage and hailed he performance of Virat Kohli in the clash. He reflected on the veteran batter crossing the 15,000-run mark in ODI cricket.

“You have to love what you do to evolve as he has done over such a long period of time. I think this puts him in a rarefied atmosphere, given that he has achieved 15,000 runs in 74 fewer innings than the great Sachin Tendulkar, whom I hold in high regard, having played against him. Where his legacy will end, he certainly has to be one of the greatest, if not the greatest, batter in this format of the game,” Bishop told JioHotstar.

Bishop also weighed in on Kohli’s consistency

Furthermore, Bishop also talked about the unmatched level of consistency that Kohli produces in his matches. Even in the twilight of his career, Kohli continues to perform at the highest level and still has the hunger to score runs.

“Virat is different in that respect, the appetite that he has for runs, his calculation of how to chase a total, I think that is unsurpassed in this game. Virat has a sense of occasion that he may not confess to, but again, that's his evolution. I still can’t believe 15,000... I know Sachin got there, but that’s a heck of a lot of runs. So, if I had flowers right now, I’d give them to him because he certainly deserves his flowers,” Bishop said.

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