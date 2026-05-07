Cannes Film Festival 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Alia Bhatt, a look at celebs set to grace the red carpet

New Delhi:

The most prestigious film festival, the Cannes Film Festival 2026, is gearing up to be held from May 12 to 23, 2026. The 79th edition of Cannes will see several Bollywood stars, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and others.

There is already buzz around the Indian representatives at the Cannes Film Festival 2026. Let’s take a look at the confirmed Bollywood faces set to grace the Cannes red carpet.

Bollywood celebs set to grace the Cannes 2026 red carpet

This year, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Aditi Rao Hydari are all set to attend the festival. The Cannes Film Festival 2026 has always been a space where film meets fashion, and Indian stars have often stood out on this global stage.

Alia Bhatt returns as Global Ambassador

Alia Bhatt is heading back to Cannes as Global Ambassador for L'Oreal Paris for the second time. She spoke about how special the experience feels again, especially after last year. She said, "It feels incredibly special to return to Cannes with L’Oréal Paris for the second time. Last year was such an unforgettable experience and I am truly excited to be back for what feels like an even bigger celebration this year. There is a beautiful energy here, one of sisterhood and the celebration of female voices, and it is a privilege to be part of this journey with a brand that so strongly champions women’s worth and empowerment."

Aditi Rao Hydari to represent L'Oréal Paris

Aditi Rao Hydari will also be representing L'Oreal Paris at Cannes this year. Her presence adds another layer to India’s growing visibility at the festival. She said, "I am honoured to represent L'Oréal Paris at the Festival de Cannes. For me, true beauty lies in embracing who you are unapologetically and owning your individuality with confidence. Cannes is such an iconic global platform, and being part of this journey with a brand that has consistently championed women’s empowerment makes it incredibly meaningful. I believe every woman deserves to feel seen, valued and worthy and that message resonates deeply with me."

Moreover, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a familiar face at Cannes over the years, will once again be part of the Indian representation alongside Alia Bhatt and Aditi Rao Hydari.

Also Read: Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light director, to head jury at 65th Cannes Critics' Week