Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light director, to head jury at 65th Cannes Critics' Week

New Delhi:

Payal Kapadia, director of All We Imagine as Light, will serve as the president of the jury for the 65th edition of Cannes Critics’ Week. For those who may not know, Cannes Critics’ Week is a parallel section of the Cannes Film Festival.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Payal Kapadia said, "My own journey as a filmmaker was supported early on because of film festival selections." She also added, "Through these, I had the opportunity to meet others like myself from across the world, which helped me build a community of future collaborators."

Payal Kapadia to serve as jury president at 65th Cannes Critics' Week

Payal Kapadia will be joined on the jury by French singer-songwriter Oklou, Canadian actor Theodore Pellerin, Ghanaian-British producer Ama Ampadu, and journalist and Bangkok World Film Festival director Donsaron Kovitvanitcha. Notably, Payal Kapadia has become the first Indian to hold this position.

Cannes Critics' Week, also known as Semaine de la critique, is scheduled to be held from May 13 to May 21, 2026.

Payal Kapadia's notable projects

Payal Kapadia has directed several films in her career; however, she rose to prominence after her film All We Imagine as Light was nominated for and won the Grand Prix at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

She has also directed films such as A Night of Knowing Nothing and short films including And What Is the Summer Saying?, Afternoon Clouds which were showcased at Berlinale film festival and Cannes Film Festival. For the unversed, Payal was born in 1986 in Mumbai and completed her graduation from the Film and Television Institute of India.

About Payal Kapadia's film All We Imagine as Light

The Malayalam film All We Imagine as Light, starring Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam, won the Grand Prix, the festival's Grand Prize, at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. It was nominated for the BAFTA Film Award in the category Best Film Not in the English Language, as well as at the British Independent Film Awards and Critics Choice Awards.

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