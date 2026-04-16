Cannes 2026: Mukesh Chhabra-backed Gudgudi, starring Ahsaas Channa, selected for screening

New Delhi:

Dhurandhar casting director Mukesh Chhabra-backed Gudgudi, starring Ahsaas Channa, has been officially selected for screening at the Marché du Film segment of the Cannes Film Festival 2026. The prestigious festival is scheduled to take place from May 12 to 23.

Mukesh Chhabra-backed Gudgudi to be screened at Cannes 2026

Sharing the news on social media, the makers unveiled the film’s poster along with a heartfelt note. “Presenting Gudgudi Our yet another special film that has found its way to Cannes… and we honestly couldn’t be more grateful to share this moment with all of you. This is a dream come true with dream team @manishamakwana18 @ahsaassy_.” It added, “Thank you for all the unconditional love, belief, and support you’ve given us along the way…it truly means everything.”

Directed by Manisha K Makwana, Gudgudi is backed by Mukesh Chhabra and White Peacock Films.

Mukesh Chhabra was in charge of Dhurandhar's casting

Mukesh Chhabra's team was in charge of Dhurandhar's casting. Earlier this month, he penned a long note, expressing his gratitude for director Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh, and the film's cast. So many people have said so many things. The whole india is talking, the whole country is talking—about the performances, about these two people, and so many others in Dhurandhar. I don’t really have much to add… I’m so happy for @ranveersingh , so proud of @adityadharfilms and honestly grateful to be a small part of this new wave of Indian cinema—this historic shift. And through it all, the love and blessings from @yamigautam the quiet strength behind everything #dhurandhar."

Aditya Dhar also lauded Mukesh Chhabra, adding, "The casting of this film was never going to be easy. The sheer number of actors, the range of characters, the responsibility of getting every single face right, it was overwhelming. But Mukesh and his team just went all guns blazing. My only brief to them was simple: bring me great actors, new or old, big or small, it doesn’t matter. And he turned that into a mission.

What followed were endless days and nights, sitting together, breaking down every character, debating, exploring, rejecting, discovering. Conversations that didn’t feel like work but like building something brick by brick with absolute honesty. For him, casting was never about filling roles, it was about finding people who belonged. Even for the smallest part, he went just as deep, just as far, making sure every person on screen felt real, lived-in, and true to the world."

Both the Dhurandhar films have crossed the Rs 3000-crore mark, together, at the box office.

Also read: What was Aditya Dhar's 'only brief' for Dhurandhar casting director Mukesh Chhabra? Find out