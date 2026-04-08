What was Aditya Dhar's 'only brief' for Dhurandhar casting director Mukesh Chhabra? Find out

New Delhi:

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar, currently celebrating the success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has praised casting director Mukesh Chhabra and his team for their key role in the film’s casting. In his lengthy note, Dhar also revealed what his 'only brief' was for the film's casting.

Taking to his social media handle on Wednesday, the Uri fame director shared several pictures from the sets of Dhurandhar with Mukesh Chhabra and lauded him and his team for their significant contribution to the film's casting. Read on to know what he said.

Aditya Dhar's 'only brief' for Dhurandhar casting director Mukesh Chhabra

Aditya started his note, writing, "Here’s to Mukesh Chhabra, the man who saw Dhurandhar long before I truly did. There are people who come into a film and do their job and then there are people who quietly reshape the film itself. Mukesh was the latter. From the very first narration, he believed in the scale, the ambition, the sheer possibility of Dhurandhar far more than I did. Where I was cautious, he was fearless. Where I was thinking within limits, he pushed me to think bigger, not just in numbers, but in depth, in detail, in truth."

He further revealed the 'only brief' he gave to Mukesh Chhabra for Dhurandhar's casting, writing, "The casting of this film was never going to be easy. The sheer number of actors, the range of characters, the responsibility of getting every single face right, it was overwhelming. But Mukesh and his team just went all guns blazing. My only brief to him was simple: bring me great actors, new or old, big or small, it doesn’t matter. And he turned that into a mission. What followed were endless days and nights, sitting together, breaking down every character, debating, exploring, rejecting, discovering. Conversations that didn’t feel like work but like building something brick by brick with absolute honesty."

Praising Mukesh Chhabra's dedication towards his work, Aditya said, "For him, casting was never about filling roles, it was about finding people who belonged. Even for the smallest part, he went just as deep, just as far, making sure every person on screen felt real, lived-in, and true to the world."

Dhar also added, "But beyond the craft, what I found in him was something even more rare, a friend, a well-wisher, a brother. Someone who stood by the film with complete faith, even when mine wavered. I truly hope this film makes people realise the power of casting, one of the most crucial, yet often overlooked aspects of filmmaking. It can make a film or break it. And it’s unfortunate that our industry still doesn’t celebrate casting directors the way it should. This film carries your choices in every single frame Mukesh! Endless gratitude, respect and love for you."

Mukesh Chhabra reacts to Aditya Dhar's X post

Reacting to Aditya Dhar's post, Mukesh Chhabra wrote, "Reading this post, I’m feeling very emotional. I honestly don’t know what to say. Thank you so much…I love you. The love and respect you give to every HOD and every individual on set is something very rare something most people don’t give in Bollywood. I’m truly happy and very proud of you. Love you, brother (sic)."

The spy thriller Dhurandhar: The Revenge hit the big screens on March 19, with paid previews on March 18, 2026. It features Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor in key roles.

Also Read: Did you know Shashwat Sachdev created 14 songs for Dhurandhar 2 in 11 days? Aditya Dhar pens heartfelt note