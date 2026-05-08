'Means a lot': Rishabh Pant opens up after Lucknow Super Giants break losing streak, register third win in IPL

New Delhi:

The 50th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 saw Lucknow Super Giants hosting Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The two sides met at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on May 8th, and the clash was shortened to 19 overs each due to the rain.

The clash began with Lucknow Super Giants coming in to bat first. Thanks to some good performances by Mitchell Marsh and Rishabh Pant, LSG managed to post a total of 209 runs on the board in the first innings of the game.

Defending the target, Lucknow limited RCB to a score of 203 and won the game by nine runs, registering their third win of the season and still staying alive in the playoffs race. After the game, LSG skipper Rishabh Pant came forward and heaped praise on his side for the performance they put in.

“It was a good game for us for sure. For the whole team it means a lot. We have been trying lot of things. Coming to the same page means a lot for us. It's been a tough season but sometimes you have to go through the grind. Definitely we were trying to put together a perfect game where batting and bowling comes together,” Pant said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

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LSG to take on CSK next

Speaking of Lucknow Super Giants, the side is all set to take on the in-form Chennai Super Kings. The two sides will meet at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 10th in the 53rd game of the tournament.

Both sides are still in the race for the playoffs, with Chennai being in a significantly better position than LSG. With the clash right around the corner, the two sides will hope to put in a good showing.

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