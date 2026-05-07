Fede Valverde left unconscious, carried off field on stretcher after fight with teammate Tchouameni

Madrid (Spain):

Real Madrid midfielders Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni once again engaged in a heated spat during training. It led to an emergency medical situation as one of the club captains, Valverde, was forced to be taken to the hospital. As per Spanish outlet Marca, the tension escalated quickly for the second successive day, as the duo were already involved in another disagreement yesterday.

The latest clash was described in reports as significantly more intense, with Valverde being hurt. However, the details regarding the exact nature of his condition have not been officially disclosed. It is, however, believed that Valverde charged Tchouameni for leaking yesterday’s fight to the press, but the France international denied the claims. It soon led to a physical fight, as Tchouameni hit Valverde in the head and the midfielder was left unconscious and was taken off the field on a stretcher.

The report also claims that the situation unfolded in front of teammates, with multiple players stepping in as the argument developed. The atmosphere became so tense that no one left the training ground immediately afterwards, as the club moved quickly to contain the situation internally.

Real Madrid then held an emergency dressing-room meeting inside Valdebebas, where players and senior figures remained on site for an extended period in an attempt to defuse the situation and restore order within the squad environment.

Multiple other disagreements in Real Madrid

There have also been references in Spanish media to earlier internal disagreements involving other squad members, adding to concerns about unity within the dressing room. It is believed that six of the squad players have completely stopped speaking to head coach Alvaro Arbeloa, while many of them complained about the privileges Kylian Mbappe enjoys.

It was also reported by the local media that Antonio Rudiger and Alvaro Carreras got into a fight earlier in the week as the German even slapped the left back. With a key phase of the season still to come and El Clasico approaching, the reported breakdown in training-ground relations adds another layer of concern for a team already struggling to regain momentum on the pitch.

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